Inductive sensor LVDT LVPH – for hydraulic applications

With high quality inductive displacement transducers, WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH demonstrates that precise sensors can also be used in harsh industrial environments. The inductive sensor LVDT LVPH from WayCon was developed for an installation in hydraulic cylinders and can withstand operating pressures of up to 350 bar at up to 120°C. The LVPH series is manufactured in particularly robust stainless-steel housings AISI 304, to ensure flawless functionality and safety in the case of high gas or oil pressures. With an IP67 protection rating, the path sensor is also suitable for harsh environments. Metering ranges of up to 500 mm with a high linearity of 0.1% of the metering range can be realized without any problems. The LVDT LVPH is connected to an external electronic circuit and supplies an analogue signal from 0…10 V or 4…20 mA.

The most significant feature is the completely non-contact and differentially metering secondary coils and the moving coil core.

Therefore, contrary to potentiometric methods, it has an unlimited life cycle results and a correspondingly high number of cycles, which are difficult to achieve in other systems. The inductive system is at its best in environments with areas of magnetic interference; contrary to many magnetostrictive systems, in which these cause significant problems or the system fails completely.

Assembly is conducted via a threaded hole on the cylinder cover. The push rod is attached to the piston or the piston rod. Induction furnaces are typical fields of application.

Technical information about the LVPH are found in the data sheet.

Further sensors of this measurement principle are found on our product page LVDT.

WayConPositionsmesstechnik GmbH has been developing and manufacturing precision sensors for position and distance measurement since 1999. As an innovative company with headquarters in Taufkirchen near Munich and a branch in Brühl near Cologne, we sell our products all over the world. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible measurement technique solution: from high-quality sensors from the standard range to customer-specific solutions, from prototype to series production – for the most varied applications in industry and research. The products made in Taufkirchen are subject to rigorous quality standards and every single one is delivered to our customers with a calibration certificate.

Kontakt

Waycon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH

Marcus Venghaus

Mehlbeerenstr 4

82024 Taufkirchen

+49 89-67-9713-0

info@waycon.de

https://www.waycon.biz

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.