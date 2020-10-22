Interplanetary Internet and Interplanetary Transport Space Networks

Aerospace platform for sustainable space developments started new projects for Earth, Moon and Mars.

Interplanetary Internet, the main information platform, network portal and the connected projects were founded by Oliver Caplikas in 2015. In 2020, after years of project developments and hard work, the founder is proud to announce new space projects like CargoSpacecraft, MoonDrone, MoonBaseStation and Interplanetary Transport Space Network solutions.

The interplanetary internet will be a conceived computer network in space, consisting of a set of network nodes and space servers that can communicate with each other. It is not just conventional satellite internet, it is a huge expansion and improvement of the internet as we know it today. With the years space internet stations on Moon and Mars will be connected. Space computing and server farms in space are the future of interplanetary internet networks and space infrastuctures. Already in the early stage the new internet from space can provide internet access for all areas or regions on planet Earth. The main goals of the Interplanetary Internet platform and connected projects are to inform about innovative space developments and to build up the central space internet platform. Another tasks are to connect the internet archive, libraries and existing internet networks on Earth and in space. With the financial support of the nations, space industry and community the projects can develop and offer innovative network services for the new internet for space, Earth, Mars and Moon. The platform and projects can also inform about interesting developments from around the world, the case we get enough support to build up the information portal and company structure. With the right support we can start more awesome startup projects, build portals and applications for the upcoming internet developments and space innovations for Earth.

We can say that the Interplanetary Internet will come much earlier than 2030, the first feasibility studies are done and test runs are already running. The first version of the complete new internet from space with global access will be ready in late 2023 or early 2024. Unforeseeable events can delay the start of course. It depends on the impacts of the corona crisis, financial crisis and economic crisis or COVID-19 recession. We never will give up to work on the main projects like on a public space internet app. Advanced internet services and products will cost fees of course. The project development of the main Interplanetary Internet platform and network will be continuously continued. There should be established an Interplanetary Internet Act, commission or society and UN laws to regulate the new internet. The goal should be to provide free basic access for each region on Earth. Especially poor people and regions without internet should be informed how to get the space internet access. It should be also part of Human Rights and the SDGs, the right on information and on basic internet acess.

Help us to establish real sustainable space developments, to reach new frontiers and horizons. Let’s act and work together for a better future and humanity in space. Support a new generation of space explorers, open minded scientists and friendly or peaceful humans. Be a pioneer of the next internet and space generation. Join us in this early stage of the space internet.

Interplanetary Internet, Satellite Apps and Space Debris Cleaning

Great developments don’t need just time, they should be realised to the right time(s), it depends on us all. Do we start or use it now or will it be too late? Like the climate crisis and climate deniers, the history has often shown missing chances caused massive problems in future. That’s why Satellite Apps developed usefull applications and concepts, not just for space but also for the earth. Most of the Interplanetary Internet developments have to do with recycling, Space Debris and Intelligent Space Systems (Universal AI). Some other developments are top and secret, but no problem if you are really interested in advanced space networks and cooperations. Feel free to contact the founder by the Interplanetary Internet project. Because lack of financial support the main Satellite Apps project development is paused for an indefinite time. No money, no progress, no research, no benefits for economy, science and society. There will be no updates on the pages until we will get enough support. The other project developments in background will be continued.

In 2017 Interplanetary Internet started the Space Debris Removal (SDR) program. That year 750,000 pieces of space debris in Earth’s orbit threatened the future of spaceflight, warned international space experts. It is also real danger for communication systems and other infrastructures on Earth ! If there will come a big crash, our internet, smartphones, GPS and military systems will fail or don’t work in worst case. The humanity has not much time to clean up the space debris and to stop this worrying developments. If many satellites and other spacecrafts will collide with the space junk there will be a point of no return (Kessler syndrome). If the space exploration and space industry will stuck or even have massive loses much of the space programs will, in retrospect, be a big waste of money. To prevent such scenarios each new launch must be really clean without creating waste parts and space companies should remove first parts of space debris before they launch new satellites – or shortly after they launched. All companies, peoples or nations caused space debris must pay compensation, remove or dissolve their space debris. There should be new or better space laws to regulate all these problems. Or how you want to travel to the Moon or Mars in future if space infrastructures and ways are blocked? We developed and presented many solutions to dissolve or to remove the space waste during the last years. We advised and inspirated many international space organisations like CSA, ESA, ISRO, JAXA, NASA and SpaceX. With the right support we will work out more awesome solutions and present these papers on the Interplanetary Internet platform.

Here are some great solutions to clean up space debris:

1. Use small cube sats with control nozzles to dock on the space debris and to move into athmosphere or deeper into space. Expensive waste or materials could be collected.. with cargo spacecrafts, on graveyard orbits or on disposal sites.

2. Use lasers or ion cannons to dissolve small space debris parts.

3. Upgrade unimportant or unused satellites in space with extra control nozzles, fuel, solar energy and robot arm modules to remove bigger parts.

4. Use intelligent space robots with control nozzles.

5. Use your brain, AI, radar sensors and avoid each new space debris 🙂

There are much more great ideas and concrete solutions to clean up the near-Earth or low Earh orbit fast and efficient. With the right financial support we could start new programs, researches or even new startups. We could accelerate and support the clean up actions. Let’s work together to solve all these problems and to develop a sustainable space business and society ! The world needs a global community of intelligent space developers and space explorers, similar like the Moon or Mars society. More information about the space debris problems and solutions you can find on the official Interplanetary Internet website and on the Space Debris Cleaning (SDR) project on Facebook.

The Interplanetary Transport platform and space travel community network

Interplanetary Transport, the main information platform, network portal and project organisation was started 2015 and founded in 2016 by Oliver G. Caplikas. The official pages were registered by the founder and are saved by international rights. Most of the projects and websites are in work and will be published if they are ready so far, even if it needs some years more, especially in these times. Change Games, Greening Deserts, Interplanetary Internet and international partners will support various project developments. Joint ventures, long term cooperations, collaborations or other sustainable partnerships are welcome. New investors and sponsors are invited to join the outstanding projects. You can get more details on the official pages and request information by the official channels.

With the right support the main project development of the communication portal and information platform will not just inform about interesting developments for upcoming space explorations and innovations for Earth, Moon, Mars and space. Together we can work on sustainable developments and projects like moon drones, space drones, space debris clean up solutions, better interplanetary internet services and much more of awesome space stuff. Help us to reach new frontiers and horizons, for a better future on Earth and in space. Interplanetary Transport project developments like the Cargo Spacecraft project working on recyclable and reusable transport systems. Old parts of cargo ships, satellites and space crafts can be used to build big cargo ships in space. Innovative foldable containers, thin solar panels, solar foils and solar sails will provide enough energy. Sustainable propulsion technologies with alternative or renewable fuels will power the autonomous transport ships between space stations, moons and planets like Mars. Much of the materials and fuels can be mined on astroids and moons in future.

For advanced space exploration and space colonization or space settlement we need a special space station and base camp for the Moon (Lunar Base Camp). For advanced space travels and interplanetary transport logistics we need a moon and mars station, a kind of gateway, hub or space platform in the orbits. Humanity and especially the space industry should rethink their space progams towards more reusable and sustainable space developments. There are many good cleantech and greentech developments on Earth can be used for space, lunar and mars missions. Many old satellites could be reactivated and upgraded as carrier for new technologies, even as simple communication node they would be usefull. It is really time for startups who work on satellite or spacecraft recycling and upcycling solutions.

Another great idea is to use old space stations for future space exploration. The next generations will thank us and they will have a kind of live museum of human history of space travel. The International Space Station can be send into higher Earth orbit and later after the official lifespan in moon or mars orbit or even into deep space ! The station can be used as autonomous science lab, similar like satellites with sensors and scientific equipment. It is a chance to use the ISS as unmanned space system, network node/server and science platform with a lot of new sensors to study our solar system. Change from wasting resources to a sustainable space economy, industry and space society. Start to clean up and recycle the space debris, use lasers and other innovative tools for small parts. Collect bigger parts of space junk with special satellites or cargo spaceships.

Newest developments and projects are Cargo Spacecraft, Galactic Internet, Interplanetary Europe, Lunar Base Camp, Moon Base Station, Moon Drone, Moon Station EU, Solar System Internet Hub,.. tbc.

Check also the project Greening Mars. All kinds of cleantech, greening, greentech and sustainable space projects or innovative ideas are welcome. Think about green spots or oases on moons and desert planets like Mars, no problem with greening space stations and greenhouse spaceships. But we need to care about our planet first ! If the Earth becomes a desert planet we don’t really need to visit or colonize the Mars. Even space exploration or space travel makes no sense with such problems on Earth which should be solved primarly. We need to reduce deforestation, desertification and global warming on planet Earth before it is to late. Each day humans destroying so many species on Earth, some of them are even unknown like species in space we looking for. The effort and money we spend on researching life in space should be used for species protection on earth. The mass extinction goes on daily, the space programs should care more about, too. Let’s discuss about such important issues and topics.

You are welcome to join the Interplanetary Internet and Interplanetary Transport network groups on Facebook and Linkedin. The founder focusing since 2017 on the climate crisis and the climate change problems. That’s why he started new projects and initiatives like the Greening Deserts Greening Camps and the Trillion Trees Initiative to reduce the human-made deforestation, desertification and global warming. The projects have big potential to improve the air quality, biodiversity, soil and water quality worldwide. The humanity needs healthy environments and functioning ecosystems to expand or to be really productive. We need a healthy planet Earth for the future generations and developments. Without that there won’t be a real future for the humanity on Earth and in space. Constructive feedback, usefull advises and real support is always welcome.

Interesting space quotes:

As we begin to comprehend that the earth itself is a kind of manned spaceship hurtling through the infinity of space – it will seem increasingly absurd that we have not better organized the life of the human family. – Hubert H. Humphrey

Human exploration and colonization of Mars will keep us busy for hundreds, even thousands, of years. During that time, there will be advances in nanotechnology, space sailing, robotics, biomolecular engineering, and artificial intelligence. These advances are occurring even now, affecting our outlook about what it means to be human and engage in human activity. Those technologies will not merely allow us to stay home on Earth and Mars, but our minds will extend our presence throughout the universe so that we will not need or want to extend our bodies there — even if we could, which I think is doubtful. – Louis Friedman

I look up at the night sky, and I know that, yes, we are part of this Universe, we are in this Universe, but perhaps more important than both of those facts is that the Universe is in us. When I reflect on that fact, I look up – many people feel small, because they”re small and the Universe is big, but I feel big, because my atoms came from those stars. – Neil deGrasse Tyson

In space, race doesn’t matter, nationality doesn’t matter. In space, you see the world as a globe and you don’t see the boundaries. – Maggie Aderin-Pocock

The exploration of space will go ahead, whether we join in it or not, and it is one of the great adventures of all time, and no nation which expects to be the leader of other nations can expect to stay behind in the race for space. – John F. Kennedy

Space is for everybody. It’s not just for a few people in science or math, or for a select group of astronauts. That’s our new frontier out there, and it’s everybody’s business to know about space. – Christa McAuliffe

Space tourism will bloom very soon…. Regular tourist flights, orbital hotels–then the real payoff begins. I foresee an interplanetary cruise ship, a lunar cycler. Assembled in Earth orbit, this liner is given a powerful push–sending it on its way to the moon. The lunar cycler will undergo a cosmic dance: loop around the moon, return to Earth, slingshot around Earth, and return to the moon again. The round-trip will take just over a week. And every time the lunar cycler swings by Earth, it’ll be met by a supply ferry, maybe even restocked with champagne, and boarded by a fresh group of travelers. – Buzz Aldrin

Welcome to the future of humanity. A society of developers, explorers, pioneers and real humane humans. The case we survive the climate crisis. We need to reduce deforestation, desertification and global warming on planet Earth before it is to late. If the Earth becomes a desert planet we don’t need to travel or colonize the Mars. Even space travel makes no sense with such problems on Earth which should be solved primarly. Why humanity is wasting so much money and resources for space exploration who does not help to reduce the climate crisis? Why to explore space for a single new life form like bacteria or unicellular organism? Each day humans destroying so many species on Earth, some of them are even unknown. This is really senseless and paradoxical. The mass extinction goes on, the space programs should really care more about. – Oliver G. Caplikas

Interplanetary Internet and Interplanetary Transport, the main information and space platforms are internet network portals and connected project developments. The projects were founded by Oliver Caplikas in 2015. The interplanetary internet will be a conceived computer network in space which will provide internet access for all regions on planet Earth.

Firmenkontakt

Change Games

Oliver Caplikas

Rolf-Axen-Str. 5

04229 Leipzig

017682564270

contact@interplanetary-internet.com

http://interplanetaryinternet.net

Pressekontakt

Space Internet Agency

Oliver Caplikas

Rolf-Axen-Str. 5

04229 Leipzig

017682564270

contact@interplanetary-internet.com

http://interplanetaryinternet.net

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.