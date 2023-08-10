iPoint sets course for the future with new Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

Focus on further growth and stability

Reutlingen, August 10, 2023 – iPoint-systems, a global leader in product compliance and sustainability software, is pleased to announce Daniel Halstenberg as new Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As such, Daniel Halstenberg is responsible for the company’s financial strategy and all administrative aspects at iPoint. He succeeds Thomas Diezmann, his predecessor in both functions, who resigned from his posts for private reasons at the end of June and left the company at the end of July.

Previously, Daniel Halstenberg worked for the private equity-financed company Matrix42 GmbH, as Managing Director and CFO of Zaikio GmbH, a software company of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, and for many years at KPMG Germany. Thus, Daniel Halstenberg brings with him more than 14 years of experience in building solid, high-performance financial units that address the ongoing digitalization of the market in the environment of a modern dynamic international software company and drive rapid growth on an international level.

With his appointment, iPoint sets the course to implement further growth plans. Building on its successes in product compliance, sustainability is at the heart of iPoint’s product and sales strategy to extend its international market leadership as a software provider for the automotive, electronics and chemical industries.

Peter Schmidt, CEO of iPoint-systems: „Thomas has done highly valuable work for iPoint over the past years. For this and for the good cooperation, I thank him, also on behalf of the entire management team, and wish him all the best for the new phase.

With Daniel, we have found a successor who comes to us with a wealth of experience in finance and digitization. Together with his creative and dynamic nature, we will continue to pursue iPoint’s successful path in a fast-growing market of product compliance and sustainability solutions with focus. I am delighted to welcome Daniel to our team.“

Daniel Halstenberg: „iPoint has established itself as an innovation leader in the industry with its sustainability and compliance management software solutions, and I am excited about the opportunity to further strengthen this position together and expand the product portfolio. At a time when the importance of sustainability and compliance is growing, I am confident that iPoint will play a critical role in helping companies on their journey to responsible and sustainable business practices.“

Thomas Diezmann: „iPoint is a fantastic company. I am thankful to everyone for the good cooperation and wish the entire team continued success. I am pleased that iPoint has found a great successor in Daniel Halstenberg to ensure a smooth transition with him over the past month.“

iPoint empowers companies to collect and analyze all necessary data to assess and report the environmental, social, and economic impacts of their products and related processes. Since 2001, SMEs and Fortune Global 500 companies alike have been using our software to manage compliance, risk, and sustainability by digitalizing the lifecycles of products and supply chain relationships. This drives the transparency companies need for good decision-making to govern and evolve their business. In a world of limited resources but unlimited ideas this has become a precondition to successfully manufacture, and market compliant and sustainable products fit for the circular economy – now and in the future. Further information: www.ipoint-systems.com

