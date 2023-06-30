Irena Markovic: Unveiling the Empathetic Leadership by Committing to Personal Values and Problem-Solving

Irena Markovic: From ambition to achievement

Irena Markovic, the CEO of Lifestyle Properties, is a leader who truly values problem-solving and strives to comprehend the individuals behind their roles, whether they are customers or employees. She believes in the significance of personal values, visions, goals, and emotional intelligence within her team.

For Irena, it is crucial that her employees align with the company’s values and have a clear sense of purpose. She recognizes the immense importance of emotional intelligence, which encompasses self-awareness, empathy, and effective communication. While professional qualifications hold significance, Irena’s primary focus lies in assessing these qualifications only after ensuring that the aforementioned components are met.

Irena’s leadership style centers around understanding and nurturing the authentic essence of individuals within her company. She fosters an environment where problem-solving takes precedence and encourages personal growth among her team members.

EXQUISITE PROPERTIES, PERSONALIZED SERVICE

Lifestyle Properties, an exclusive service agency in the real estate brokerage sector, offers an impressive selection of exclusive apartments, villas, apartment buildings, as well as business premises, offices, and other commercial and investment properties for rent and sale. With a focus on providing exceptional service, the agency supports both private clients and property developers, adapting their approach to meet the unique requirements of each.

Clients of Lifestyle Properties greatly appreciate the personal commitment demonstrated by the agency’s team, who possess extensive expertise and experience in the field. The firm’s reputation is built upon the deep knowledge and know-how of its experts, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of professional guidance.

Setting itself apart from the competition, Lifestyle Properties cultivates a special atmosphere and working manner that resonates with clients. The agency’s approach to customer service is characterized by a unique ability to intuitively respond to individual requests, guaranteeing a personalized experience for each client.

Whether clients are interested in learning about the current market price of their property or considering selling or renting it, Lifestyle Properties offers to accompany them on a journey through Austria’s most exquisite properties. With its unwavering commitment to excellence, Lifestyle Properties emerges as the top choice for all real estate needs.

FROM AMBITION TO ACHIEVEMENT

Irena, having moved from Serbia to Vienna at the tender age of 2, grew up in the vibrant city as the child of divorced parents. Even in her early years, she displayed an unwavering ambition and fighting spirit. As a teenager, Irena crafted a detailed plan for her future, envisioning a life where she could seize control, armed with education and courage.

While attending the renowned commercial academy, „Vienna Business School,“ Irena embarked on her modeling career at the age of 14. Her dedication bore fruit in October 2007 when she achieved a remarkable feat, securing the 1st place at a prestigious casting for a well-known fashion brand. This triumph marked the beginning of a series of successful photoshoots, television appearances, and invitations to high-profile social events.

In 2009, at the young age of 19, Irena fearlessly ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own event agency, “ Irena Markovic Events.“ Despite facing skepticism from some competitors who deemed her entry into the business world scandalous, Irena responded with unwavering determination. Her intuitive response materialized in the form of the event platform „Scandalous.“ Over the next decade, „Scandalous“ blossomed into a monthly gathering, attracting esteemed guests from the realms of high society, business, culture, diplomacy, politics, and sports. Through this venture, Irena built an extensive network, amassing a remarkable contact base of over 10,000 individuals.

Simultaneously, at the age of 19, Irena embarked on her real estate journey. Initially working as an employee for a prominent company headquartered at Stephansplatz, she pursued her passion in the field. Her dedication and drive eventually led her to obtain certification as a qualified real estate trustee. In 2016, Irena realized her vision by establishing her very own real estate agency, „Lifestyle Properties.“

Irena’s remarkable journey from a young model to a successful entrepreneur in both the event and real estate industries showcases her tenacity, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of her dreams.

NURTURING THE ESSENCE OF INDIVIDUALS

THE UNCHANGING ESSENCE OF REAL ESTATE

After gaining 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Irena asserts that, for the most part, the nature of the business has remained consistent. Real estate is known for its stability, with few surprises once one becomes acquainted with its workings. The fundamental principle of supply and demand, influenced by global economic events, continues to govern the industry. Market conditions oscillate between buyer’s and seller’s markets, a pattern that has persisted over time.

Irena acknowledges that technological advancements and digitalization have brought significant changes since the global economic crisis of 2008/09. The introduction of software programs, such as Justimmo and others that simplify administrative tasks and data retrieval, has streamlined daily operations. However, despite these advancements, the core essence of the real estate business has remained largely unchanged. It remains a pragmatic and grounded industry, intricately linked to global parameters that define investments.

While technology has shaped certain aspects of the industry, emotions still wield considerable influence, particularly in the private real estate market. Irena states whether dealing with inherited properties or personally owned residences, there is often a strong emotional connection involved. This emotional aspect serves as a stark contrast to investment properties, which are primarily driven by financial considerations.

PIONEERING INNOVATION AND DIVERSIFICATION

Irena made a bold and daring move by opening her office at the prestigious address of Stock-im-Eisen-Platz 3 in Vienna. This decision was accompanied by the simultaneous establishment of a team comprising 15 employees. Breaking away from the industry norms, Irena implemented a unique structure within her company, emphasizing task division and specialization. This innovative approach included the inclusion of an in-house photographer, a dedicated back office, and a team of agents, which exemplified the company’s philosophy.

Traditionally, real estate agents handle all aspects of the job individually. However, based on her own experience, Irena recognized that not everyone excels in every task or possesses equal passion for all aspects of the work. Consequently, she decided to allocate responsibilities according to each team member’s strengths and passion, thus creating a structure that allowed everyone to focus on what they do best. This approach has paved the way for exceptional performance across all areas of the business.

Irena’s vision extends beyond real estate brokerage. She aspires to venture into property acquisition with Lena Real, broadening the company’s scope beyond its current activities. By engaging in purchasing properties, she aims to further diversify the company’s offerings and maximize its potential.

EMBRACING PROFOUND CONNECTIONS AND HONEST COMMUNICATION

Currently, Irena is actively involved in the establishment of Lifestyle Holding GmbH, which will serve as the parent company for Lifestyle Properties GmbH and Lena Real GmbH. The latter, Lena Real, will primarily focus on the acquisition of properties. Irena handles her business affairs with a blend of professional expertise and emotional intelligence, demonstrating her prowess as a businesswoman.

While Irena approaches her work with the same level of professionalism as any accomplished businessman, she also recognizes the importance of emotional intelligence. This aspect allows her to understand and connect with others on a deeper level, fostering meaningful relationships and effective communication.

Looking ahead, Irena envisions a society that embraces profound connections and honest communication. She believes in shedding masks and encourages people to engage in direct and straightforward interactions, cutting through unnecessary complexities and beating around the bush.

LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES – ist die schönste Adresse für Immobilien in Wien. LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES nimmt Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die schönsten Objekte in Wien, privat und beruflich.

