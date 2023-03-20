ISC honored as a 2023 SugarCRM Partner Award Winner

ISC it&software consultants GmbH from Nürnberg was recognized as the Fastest Growing Reseller Partner (Global)

Nürnberg, Germany – 20.03.2023

ISC, one of Germany’s leading SugarCRM partners, today announced it has been named a winner of a SugarCRM 2023 Partner Award.

Each year, Sugar spotlights the outstanding efforts, contributions and results from its partner community serving Sugar customers worldwide. Award winners are chosen based on partner performance, customer outcomes and commitment to Sugar“s product and service standards.

ISC was recognized as the Fastest Growing Reseller Partner (Global).

„Thanks to SugarCRM’s optimal product portfolio, we can offer our customers individually tailored CRM solutions of the highest order. This is how we create success for our customers, which in turn increases our success over the long term. We thank SugarCRM for the excellent cooperation and for the renewed award“, said Joerg Madloch, CEO of ISC.

„We congratulate each of our partner award winners for their incredible achievements in serving Sugar customers worldwide and for their shared commitment to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service professionals,“ said Clint Oram, SugarCRM Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder. „They are distinguished for providing valuable expertise in leveraging the Sugar platform to meet unique customer needs, driving innovation and accelerating business growth.“

About ISC it&software consultants GmbH

ISC it & software consultants GmbH, based in Nuremberg, specializes in the development and sale of CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems, e-business solutions and EDI data exchange. The successful and award-winning partnership between ISC and SugarCRM, the market leader for flexible and future-proof open source CRM systems for medium-sized companies and global players, began in 2011. Since then, ISC has been growing continuously and successfully supports its CRM customers from all German-speaking countries year after year.

https://www.isc-ub.de

