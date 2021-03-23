itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is fostering users” e-learning with SAP Enable Now

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is one of the first SAP® partners worldwide to offer SAP Enable Now as a partner managed cloud service for their customers. itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, a globally successful service provider for SAP technology, is working with customers to integrate SAP Enable Now into deployments of SAP S/4HANA® and SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions in order to help accelerate their business users” adoption of SAP technology.

SAP Enable Now, a digital adoption platform, is a highly effective means of familiarizing users with new systems and processes through in-application support as well as guided tours and practice modes, combined with comprehensive e-learning courses.

“SAP Enable Now helps many of our customers to effectively use their systems through real-time guidance during their work. This greatly improves both understanding and acceptance of new business solutions,” reports Dr. Anna Flötotto, Head of Operations Management, Global Field Consulting, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. “With this new global agreement, we can now offer our customers even more services around SAP Enable Now, managing administration and system upgrades, the provision of custom enablement content and ongoing services all packaged into a scalable offering on a subscription basis via our partner managed cloud service offering. This service provides our clients with peace of mind, knowing that they have access to our experienced consultants that are SAP-certified Application Associates for SAP Enable Now, to help accelerate their solution adoption journey and ultimately help clients maximize the return on their investments in SAP solutions.”

SAP Enable Now is a flexible digital adoption platform that allows customers to tailor standard SAP enablement content that comes prepackaged with both SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors solutions, helping to greatly reduce the overall development effort. SAP Enable Now is integrated with powerful language translation features for both standard SAP and custom enablement content to provide support with global rollouts. In addition, the solution can work across multiple systems, allowing users to experience streamlined end-to-end process training across their entire IT system landscape.

Over the coming year, the itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions team will be working in various industry solution areas to identify where prepackaged training content can be created for itelligence IP to further add value for clients. With the increase in SAP Enable Now adoption across the company”s client base, even more itelligence consultants are in the process of becoming SAP-certified Application Associates for SAP Enable Now to further support customers with their digital transformation journey.

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence”s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence”s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer”s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence”s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2020, itelligence generated BEUR 1.072 in total revenues.

