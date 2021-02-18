itelligence Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Top Cloud Performer

Award Presented at Customer Success Summit 2021

Bielefeld, February 18, 2021 – itelligence today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Cloud Performer. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year”s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

“Receiving this award for Top Cloud Performer is a source of pride,” said Norbert Rotter, CEO intelligence| NTT DATA Business Solutions. “Now, we are a clear leader in cloud transformation and will push our sales efforts for cloud solutions. Our customers are experiencing the benefits of cloud offerings from SAP more and more.”

Selected from SAP”s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

“The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the commitment and success that allows our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis and to be successful in their transformation in the cloud,” said Rumyana Trencheva, senior vice president, midmarket and partner business, SAP MEE. “I am pleased and honored to congratulate itelligence | NTT DATA Business Soutions as the recipient of this SAP Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Top Cloud Performer. We are looking forward to working together to build momentum in the cloud. It´s a new year and the future is now. Let”s build it together.”

“This award proves our foresight and zeitgeist concerning SAP products and solutions,” said Dr. Andreas Pauls, Regional Head DACH, itelligence. “I am proud that our team managed to deliver sustainable value to our customers even during these unprecedented times, making this award even more outstanding. I am looking forward to continuing this great partnership in order to deliver valuable SAP solutions to our customers in the future.”

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions received its award during the Customer Success Summit 2021, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. Formally called SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting, this is SAP”s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP”s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence”s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence”s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer”s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence”s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2020, itelligence generated BEUR 1.072 in total revenues.

www.itelligencegroup.com

Kontakt

itelligence AG

Silvia Dicke

Koenigsbreede 1

33605 Bielefeld

+49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 – 107

anfrage@itelligence.de

https://itelligencegroup.com