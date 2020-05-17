On 12 May the International Day of Care was celebrated. It commemorates the birthday of the British nurse Florence Nightingale, who was born in Florence on May 12, 1820, the daughter of wealthy parents, and who decided against her parents’ will to work as a nurse and help the poor and sick. She is considered the founder and pioneer of modern Western nursing.

For the Day of Nursing we interview corporate bosses in Germany, such as Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG. Mr. Heit, how do you see the situation of nursing care in the Federal Republic of Germany?

“Well, nursing is a demanding and complex profession. All nursing staff, no matter in which country, have a high level of expertise and professionalism. At the same time, a great deal of empathy is needed to provide patients and people in need of nursing care with the care they need in accordance with their needs. Nurses are a mainstay of our health care system. For this they deserve all our recognition and thanks, but above all good training and working conditions and appropriate remuneration!

Mr. Heit, do you think there is room for improvement with regard to nursing care and here in particular with regard to the payment of nursing staff in Germany?

“As far as I know, the First Nursing Care Strengthening Act has, as of January 1, 2015, ensured that nursing staff are paid according to collective wage agreements. The German government has made it legally clear that the payment of nursing staff according to collective wage agreements and corresponding compensation in accordance with church labor law regulations must be refinanced by the funding agencies. Nursing facilities must prove that they actually pay their nursing staff collectively agreed wages. The parties to the collective bargaining agreement agree on the collective wages. In order to prevent wage dumping, the minimum nursing care wage introduced in 2010 will also be increased with effect from 1 January 2017.

I can tell you about this, also in GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, we have employees who have family members and here even a small child with care level 5. Not only against this background I have instructed GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG to donate 95,000 Euro to social institutions that support and care for people with disabilities.

Especially the German economy, through its responsibility, should always keep a watchful eye on the people who need our sympathy and support due to illness and disability. GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG has set an example in the current coronavirus crisis and has set a good example!

Mr. Heit, do you believe that additional caregivers are needed to improve the daily care routine?

“The First Care Strengthening Act has created the prerequisites for almost doubling the number of additional care staff in fully and partially inpatient care facilities to up to 45,000. Additional care staff support the important work of the nursing staff by, for example, going for walks, painting and handicrafts, doing movement exercises, reading, playing together, going to church services or simply being there and listening to people in need of care. In this way, they can then contribute to noticeably improving the everyday nursing routine.

However, I am also of the opinion that families in particular, who carry the greatest burden of relatives to be cared for in Germany, should be secured in the long term by a statutory basic income. Website: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG

