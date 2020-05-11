Judgment of Chinese Patent Infringement Litigation

Asahi Kasei vs. Shenzhen Xu Ran Electronic Co., Ltd. and Others Relating to Separator for Lithium Ion Secondary Battery

Düsseldorf, May 11, 2020 – In August 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hideki Kobori, hereinafter “Asahi Kasei”) had filed a patent infringement lawsuit based on the Chinese patent of separator for lithium ion secondary battery (Patent No.: ZL200680046997. 8) owned by Asahi Kasei with the Shenzhen Intermediate People”s Court. The lawsuit is directed against Shenzhen Xu Ran () Electronic Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Xu Ran Electronic Co., Ltd. as joint defendants (hereinafter “Xu Ran Electronic”), two sellers of separator film for lithium ion secondary battery in Shenzhen, China, which act in China as distributors of W-SCOPE Co., Ltd.. With the lawsuit, Asahi Kasei is requiring Xu Ran Electronic to stop selling their “single-layer W-scope” battery separators in China and compensate Asahi Kasei for damages.

It is hereby notified that, the above claims of Asahi Kasei for patent infringement were supported by the court with judgment of April 2020 and Xu Ran Electronic was ordered to stop the sale of the infringing products indicated above and make compensation for the related damages. The judgment of the court is not final and can be appealed by Xu Ran Electronic.

Die Asahi Kasei Corporation ist ein weltweit tätiger Technologiekonzern mit den drei Geschäftsbereichen Material, Homes und Health Care. Der Geschäftsbereich Material umfasst Fasern & Textilien, Petrochemikalien, Hochleistungspolymere, Hochleistungswerkstoffe, Verbrauchsgüter, Batterieseparatoren und Elektronikgeräte. Der Geschäftsbereich Homes bietet auf dem japanischen Markt Baustoffe bis hin zu fertigen Häusern an. Zum Bereich Health Care gehören Pharmazeutika, Medizintechnik sowie Geräte und Systeme für die Akut- und Intensivmedizin. Mit 39.283 Beschäftigten in aller Welt betreut die Asahi Kasei Gruppe Kunden in mehr als 100 Ländern und erzielte einen Umsatz von 17,6 Milliarden Euro (2.170,4 Milliarden Yen) im Geschäftsjahr 2018 (1. April 2018 – 31. März 2019).

“Creating for Tomorrow”. Mit diesem Slogan verweist die Asahi Kasei Gruppe auf die gemeinsame Mission all ihrer Unternehmen, mit nachhaltigen Produkten und Technologien Menschen in aller Welt zu einem besseren Leben und Wohnen zu verhelfen.

