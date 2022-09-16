KNX developments and OEM devices at light + building

TAPKO Technology presents devices in Hall 9.0, Booth C89

World-class trade fair – World class products

TAPKO is a German KNX manufacturer with over 20 years of experience and its own device manufacturing in the European Union. Home and building automation as well as networked smart applications are our passion. Here we have been known for decades as a reliable developer and, above all, OEM device supplier.

At Light + Building, we will be presenting current devices such as our MECps640, which houses two system devices in a 2TE slim housing. You will be amazed!

Our reliable system devices have been further developed and improved in recent years and a wider range of features has been introduced. SECURE devices have also been firmly integrated into our portfolio and are of course also available as OEM devices with the label, packaging, etc. according to customer requirements. Our media couplers MECtp-Sec and MECip-Sec are SECURE and equipped with the segment coupler function (ETS6).

There is still so much to show and explain… just come and visit us at TAPKO Technologies hall 9.0, booth C89. We will be happy to take time for you. Welcome to Light + Building 2022 – welcome to TAPKO.

Dipl. Klaus Adler und Dipl.-Ing. Petar Tomić, haben das Unternehmen vor mehr als 20 Jahren gegründet und zu einem erfolgreichen Technologieunternehmen im Bereich KNX, smarter Gebäudetechnologie, vorangetrieben.

Kerngeschäft von TAPKO ist heute das OEM Geschäft. TAPKO entwickelt KNX Systemgeräte, die andere zertifizierte Hersteller fertig entwickelt kaufen und mit eigenem Label, Verpackung usw. versehen.

TAPKO ist damit Hersteller der Hersteller. TAPKO ist natürlich Vollmitglied im KNX Verband, nach ISO zertifiziert und produziert die Geräte in der EU.

Zudem arbeitet TAPKO mit Lehrstühlen von Universitäten zusammen, treibt Entwicklungen voran und unterhält ein eigenes TestLAB.

