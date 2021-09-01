Laser distance sensor LAW – Easy handling of high precision

As the successor to the LAM series, laser distance sensors of the LAW series offer a linearity of 2 µm and a resolution of 0.06 µm with a measuring range of 4 mm.

Unlike its predecessor, the LAW series has integrated electronics in a housing with IP67 protection class. The measurement results are transmitted as standardised voltage or current signal by this electronic. With this analogue signal, the laser sensors can be connected to display units of the WAY-AX series without any effort.

In addition, the sensors have an Ethernet interface and an integrated web interface. This simplifies the connection of the sensors to almost any computer. The web interface is called up with a standard Internet browser and enables both the reading of measured values and the parameterisation of the sensor. Thanks to their high measuring frequency of up to 30 kHz, the laser distance sensors are ideally suited for dynamic distance measurements with high required precision.

Technical information: data sheet LAW.

Further optical sensors: product page laser displacement sensors.

WayConPositionsmesstechnik GmbH has been developing and manufacturing precision sensors for position and distance measurement since 1999. As an innovative company with headquarters in Taufkirchen near Munich and a branch in Brühl near Cologne, we sell our products all over the world. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible measurement technique solution: from high-quality sensors from the standard range to customer-specific solutions, from prototype to series production – for the most varied applications in industry and research. The products made in Taufkirchen are subject to rigorous quality standards and every single one is delivered to our customers with a calibration certificate.

