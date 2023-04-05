Marc Klaas and MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte recognized in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers

Every year, U.S. publishing house Best Lawyers presents its pick of the top lawyers from across the globe, with this year“s Germany edition featuring both MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte as well as the firm“s very own Marc Klaas.

The prestigious publishing company identifies the best lawyers and law firms each year across a wide variety of legal fields. This year“s edition recognizes not only the commercial law firm MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte, but also one of the firm“s most prominent practitioners, Marc Klaas, whose areas of expertise include business and commercial law. Marc is also the point of contact for M&A transactions.

Inclusion in the rankings is a significant honor given that the ratings are informed by the surveyed opinions of other law offices.

Best Lawyers has been identifying the top lawyers and law firms in various countries and fields since 1981, long before the advent of the internet or social media. This decades-long tradition has established it as a reliable source for recommendations, and one that gives prominence to outstanding firms and practitioners in their respective fields year after year.

What makes a place in the publisher“s rankings particularly valuable is the company“s peer-to-peer approach to evaluating candidates. Lawyers from other firms assess and appraise the work of their peers, with the idea being that it is lawyers who are best placed to determine who among their peers is particularly well qualified in their field. Put simply, the process singles out those lawyers whom other practitioners would recommend. Any lawyer can nominate other lawyers, but not themselves. Lawyers and law firms that are particularly well rated are then subject to another thorough review.

2023 is yet another year in which MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte has graced the list of Germany“s top law firms. The firm sees this as a testament to the entire team at MTR Legal, as well as a challenge to build upon their success in serving as a trusted single source of comprehensive expert advice to both domestic and international clients.

