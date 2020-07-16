Marc Klaas at MTR Rechtsanwälte – One of Germany’s leading M&A lawyers

Marc Klaas at MTR Rechtsanwälte has been featured in this year”s ranking of Germany”s best lawyers in the category of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Each year, the renowned U.S. publisher Best Lawyers recognizes the best lawyers in various legal fields. This year has seen the inclusion of Marc Klaas in its M&A ranking, a particular honor given the exceptional challenges faced by practicing M&A attorneys in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To be featured in Best Lawyers” ranking has long been considered a special honor among lawyers and law firms alike. The signature feature of the ranking is that it is based on a survey of lawyers who evaluate the quality of the work of their colleagues from other firms and make recommendations accordingly. The fact that the lawyers who take part in the survey also state that they would recommend these colleagues from other law firms to their clients in the event that they themselves were unable to accept a brief highlights the level of esteem in which they are held.

Marc Klaas” inclusion in the ranking for M&A thus represents a vote of confidence in not only Marc himself but also the entire team at MTR Rechtsanwälte.

Best Lawyers M&A ranking carries particular weight this year. The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in dramatic changes to the work of attorneys – especially in the field of mergers and acquisitions – placing extraordinary demands on legal practitioners. Instead of traveling and meeting with business partners in person, discussions have been and will continue to be increasingly conducted via telephone and video conferencing in the name of social distancing.

Crucially, experience has shown that it is possible even in the midst of this crisis surrounding the coronavirus to serve clients with the same level of intensity and quality as before.

Our priority here at MTR Rechtsanwälte is providing clients with comprehensive advice on all legal matters pertaining to mergers and acquisitions.

