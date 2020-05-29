Mettler-Toledo Produktinspektion: Veranstaltungskalender zur Virtual Trade Show vom 1. bis 5. Juni 2020

29. Mai 2020 – Mettler-Toledo, einer der weltweit marktführenden Anbieter von Produktinspektionstechnologie, lädt ein zur Virtual Trade Show vom 1. bis 5. Juni 2020. Besucher können sich vom Schreibtisch aus in virtuellen Show Rooms, On-demand-Webinaren, Live-Präsentationen sowie Q & A Sessions einen umfassenden Überblick zu den neuesten Innovationen von Mettler-Toledo Produktinspektion verschaffen.

Anmeldungen sind ab sofort unter www.mt.com/pi-vfair möglich.

Veranstaltungskalender der Live-Demos und Live-Webinare

2. Juni 2020, 11:00 Uhr – Kontrollwägen

Live-Demo: Checkweighing Product Innovation

Tune into a live demonstration on Mettler-Toledo’s latest product innovations. With a focus on Mettler-Toledo’s new washdown checkweighers designed for harsh environments and integrated label inspection on the checkweigher, Markus Schade and Frank Borrmann will bring these systems to life for you to experience in a virtual production environment.

3. Juni 2020, 12:00 Uhr – Metallsuchtechnik

Live-Webinar: Testing Best Practice for Easier Compliance in VFFS and Gravity Fall Systems

Existing manual testing methods for throat and gravity fall metal detectors are inherently flawed due to the random nature of where the test sample falls within the aperture. This means the majority of the time, the worst-case sensitivity performance isn’t tested, leaving you open to bigger risks of product recalls. There are also challenges in accessing the equipment during routine performance monitoring testing. Mike Bradley will show you how our Automatic Test System (ATS) can help you confirm your metal detector is actually working as it should and how test results can be automatically recorded and stored for audit compliance. The presentation will also cover how the latest innovations can help customers to minimize downtime time for testing, improve operator safety, and ultimately illustrate improvements you can make for easier HACCP compliance.

3. Juni 2020, 15:00 Uhr – Röntgeninspektion

Live-Webinar: Discover the X34 System Advantages

Discover why the X34 is the preferred x-ray system for packaged food manufacturers – it offers an optimum power generator, automatic product setup and enhanced software capabilities. Adam Green will demonstrate the X34 system, covering topics such as maximizing brand protection, reducing false rejects and addressing quality compliance.

4. Juni 2020, 11:00 Uhr – Visuelle Inspektion

Live-Demo: Robust Vision Inspection Software

Get an intimate look at how vision inspection software, CIVCore, can help to detect minute imperfections and critical details on product packaging. Don’t let any errors escape your grasp – CIVCore can find almost anything. Klaus Malscheski will take you on an interactive look with the software to show you how to setup inspections for barcodes, text, images, label wrinkles and more.

4. Juni 2020, 14:00 Uhr – Pharma

Live-Tour: Tour of Track & Trace Integration at R-Pharm

Serialization and aggregation are hard to spot, when an OEM integration is done right. Learn from our expert, Marco Pelka, as he takes you on a guided tour of R-Pharm, a Contract Manufacturing Organization that uses Mettler-Toledo PCE aggregation kits to help ensure full traceability in their supply chain. Discover how you can apply these same components in your own facility to advance your pharmaceutical aggregation processes.

METTLER TOLEDO ist ein führender, weltweiter Hersteller von Präzisionsinstrumenten sowie Serviceanbieter. Das Unternehmen nimmt in zahlreichen Marktsegmenten eine führende Stellung ein und ist in vielen Bereichen weltweiter Marktführer. METTLER TOLEDO ist der größte Anbieter von Wägesystemen und Analyseinstrumenten für den Einsatz in Labors und der Inline-Messung in anspruchsvollen Produktionsprozessen der Industrie und des Lebensmittelhandels.

Die METTLER TOLEDO Division Produktinspektion zählt zu den führenden Anbietern im Bereich automatisierter Inspektionstechnologie. Die Division umfasst die Marken Safeline Metall- und Röntgeninspektion, Garvens und Hi Speed Kontrollwaagen sowie CI-Vision und PCE Track & Trace. Die Produktinspektionslösungen steigern die Prozesseffizienz der Produzenten und unterstützen sie bei der Einhaltung von Industriestandards und Regulierungen. METTLER TOLEDO Systeme sorgen für eine nachhaltig höhere Produktqualität und tragen so zum Schutz der Verbraucher sowie des Rufes des Herstellers und seiner Produkte und Marken bei.

Für weiterführende Informationen: http://www.mt.com/pi

