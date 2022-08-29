Mike Schubert (SPD) and the Ukrainian refugees‘ criticism of Potsdam’s Lord Mayor

n 2002, Potsdam’s mayor, Mike Schubert (SPD), visited the overcrowded Greek refugee camp Moria on Lesbos with representatives of the Protestant Church and the Sea Bridge Initiative. There, Schubert could have gained insights that he could apply to sensible planning work in the state capital of Potsdam with regard to the situation of Ukrainian refugees.

It is not known whether Mike Schubert gained any insights from his visit to the Moria refugee camp. What is certain, however, is that in the state capital Potsdam, or rather in the Foreigners‘ Registration Office of the state capital Potsdam, i.e. in the ultimate responsibility of Mayor Mike Schubert, according to statements made by refugees to journalists from BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG, „sheer chaos reigns!“

Ukrainian refugees told journalists from DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG last Friday, 26 August 2022: „… I have been sitting here for over five hours waiting, there is no money and I have been waiting for a residence permit for more than six months, here the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing and the alleged interpreters do not speak a word of Ukrainian!“

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG has received documents from Ukrainian refugees, according to which they still do not have a residence title in their hands for more than 6 (six) months and issued „fictitious certificates“ have already expired again, which is why no money is paid to Ukrainian refugees when these fictitious certificates expire. Also, allocation notices for cities and districts are only handed out to Ukrainian refugees upon request, and it takes months to issue them – which is a scandal in itself – without an allocation notice, the Job Centre does not pay any money either…

It is obvious that the problems are to be found in Potsdam’s Foreigners‘ Registration Office, which, as mentioned above, is the ultimate responsibility of Mayor Mike Schubert, because if the Ukrainian refugees were to receive a residence permit more quickly, the payments would be made by the city of Potsdam, the payments from the city of Potsdam to the refugees – would become the responsibility of the job centre, which, according to the BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG, however, refuses to make the payments, pointing out that without a valid residence title, the job centre would not be responsible for payments to refugees.

On his own website, Mike Schubert writes about his career: „…and as a second grader, I played in the popular series „Spuk im Hochhaus“. That was a great adventure for me.“

In view of the aforementioned obviously massive problems in the planning work at Potsdam City Hall, in the ultimate responsibility of Lord Mayor Mike Schubert, we ask ourselves the anxious question with regard to the Defa series „Spuk im Hochhaus“ from 1981: „Should Mr. Schubert have stuck with his self-professed spooky adventure and made a different career choice…?“

We leave the answer to this question at this point to the Ukrainian refugees who, after more than two months, are still waiting for their money or, after more than six months, are still waiting for their residence permit in Potsdam….

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG (DTZ) ist eine liberal konservative Tageszeitung.

Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG, erscheint rund um die Uhr in vier Sprachen (deutsch / english / spanisch / französisch) und berichtet über Themen aus Politik, Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft, Sport, Kultur, Medien, Internet und Unterhaltung. Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG erscheint täglich online.

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG beschäftigt eigene/Freelancer-Redakteure für die Bereiche Politik (und Vermischtes), Wirtschaft, Sport, Entertainment, Kultur, Reise, Medien, Wissenschaft und Internet. So beliefern die Redaktionen von DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG die nachrichtlichen Inhalte von Unternehmen aus Wirtschaft und Medien.

Firmenkontakt

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG

Yuri Dovzhenko

Unter den Linden 21

10117 Berlin

+49 30 2092-4044

+49 30 2092-4200

Info@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Pressekontakt

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG

Yuri Dovzhenko

Unter den Linden 21

10117 Berlin

+49 30 2092-4044

+49 30 2092-4200

Chefredaktion@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.