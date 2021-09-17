Mods4cars SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Ferrari Portofino available soon

Soon the SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars will also be available for the Ferrari Portofino. The retrofittable convertible top module allows for the operation of the convertible top by One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 17, 2021

The company, Mods4cars, manufacturer of the retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top controls, announces that a convertible top module for the Ferrari Portofino will soon be available. “A few weeks ago, we launched the SmartTOP for the Ferrari F8. Now we are pleased to announce that soon Ferrari Portofino owners will also be able to enjoy comfortable convertible top operation and additional functions,” explains PR-Spokesman Sven Tornow.

Thereby the convertible top can be opened and closed via the interior button with One-Touch. All that is required to open or close the convertible top is a tap on the interior top button. The movement is then carried out automatically. It is no longer necessary to keep the button pressed during the entire process.

Furthermore, with the SmartTOP installed, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the vehicle key. The convertible top can already be opened while walking towards the vehicle. The SmartTOP customer gets in, starts their engine and begins their open drive. Likewise, the openly parked vehicle can be closed from a distance if, for example, it should suddenly start to rain. No change needs to be made to the vehicle key for these functions.

The following additional functions are planned: It will be possible to set whether windows should be raised or remain down after the convertible top is opened. The windows can be opened and closed separately via the vehicle key. If desired, the operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the running movement of the convertible top. If required, the module can be completely deactivated.

Each SmartTOP convertible top module can be programmed according to personal preferences. An integrated USB port allows for the connection with a PC/Mac. The module can be configured via the software offered by Mods4cars. Likewise, the installation of updates is possible, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge.

Included in the scope of delivery is a plug-and-play adapter that ensures easy connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics. “It is only necessary to connect precisely fitting plugs.” Sven Tornow elaborates. As no cables are cut, dismantling without leaving a trace is possible at any time.

SmartTOP convertible top controls from Mods4cars are already offered for the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, California and F8. The comfort control for the Ferrari Portofino will be available for 369,00 Euro plus tax.

Since 2001 the company Mods4cars has been manufacturing its retrofit comfort modules. The following vehicle brands are supported thus far: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes – Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

