New CEO at the VSB Group

Frederic Lanoe takes over management

VSB, the international project developer for wind energy and photovoltaics, has announced changes at the executive level: as of 1 June 2021, Frederic Lanoe, an internationally experienced manager from the renewable energy sector, will now lead the company as CEO.

Following the VSB Group”s strong focus on internationalisation, the company is also breaking new ground at the top management level: The Group warmly welcomes Frederic Lanoe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“In Frederic Lanoe, we are pleased to have gained an industry great and a very highly experienced top manager to drive VSB”s growth towards becoming one of the leading European players in the field of renewable energies,” said Dr Frank Finzel, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the VSB Group.

David Daum, Managing Director at Partners Group, added: “By leveraging our global network, we selected an executive with plenty of international experience who will help to further institutionalize and expand the Group”s activities throughout Europe. We look forward to working with him!”

Frederic Lanoe takes over the overall management from Marko Lieske, who successfully led the VSB Group from the beginning of 2020. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO), he will now once again be able to devote his full attention to the financial matters of the Group.

Lanoe comments: “I am honoured to join VSB, a pioneer of renewable energy with strong footprints in the German and French markets. In my role as CEO I will focus on transforming VSB into a sustainable and successful Independent Power Producer. We are going to capitalize on our existing project pipeline and convert it into running assets in all markets we are active in.”

About Frederic Lanoe

Frederic Lanoe (48) served as CEO of VALOREM, an international project developer, energy service provider and supplier based in France and active in Finland, Greece and Colombia, from 2017. Previously, he spent seven years at the Portuguese developer EDP Renewables as Country Manager France & Belgium and as a Board Member. From 2013 to 2016, he was also President of the French wind energy association France energie eolienne. He entered the renewable energy industry by first joining wpd offshore France in 2007 after twelve years in various industries. Lanoe holds a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from INSEAD.

About VSB Group

VSB, headquartered in Dresden, is one of the leading full-service providers in the field of renewable energies. Its core business is national and international project development for wind farms and photovoltaic parks, their operational management and maintenance as well as the operation of its own parks. In addition, VSB supports clients from industry and commerce in matters of energy production and efficiency. Since 1996, VSB has commissioned more than 700 wind energy and photovoltaic plants with a combined installed capacity of approximately 1.1 GW and an investment volume of EUR1.7 billion. VSB also provides services for around 1.4 GW worth of installed plants. With its affiliated companies, the Group employs over 300 people at 23 locations.

