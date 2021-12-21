New Draka White Paper: „Amazing Prospects for PoE“

BU Multimedia Solutions of Prysmian Group releases White Paper on practical implementation and benefits of relevant PoE applications

Cologne, Germany, 21st December 2021 – Power over Ethernet (PoE) infrastructures are well on their way to becoming a dominant technology. They combine data communication and power supply via a single Ethernet cable. The recently published Draka White Paper „Amazing Prospects for PoE“ provides a general overview of the main drivers, components and benefits of PoE in the first part. In the second part, it highlights the practical implementation and benefits of the most relevant applications in the context of smart building: PoE Lighting, PoE Emergency Lighting and IoT sensor networks. The white paper is now available at www.draka-cable.com

Various factors are currently favouring the spread of intelligent solutions based on PoE technology. With regard to ecology and climate protection, there is a growing awareness of the need to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions. Another factor is the operating costs. Due to permanent cost pressure, companies are faced with the challenge of reducing the power consumption of not only communication and data networks but their entire facilities. This drove increasing investments in Ethernet infrastructures, which made Ethernet with an installed base of currently around 1 billion ports, Ethernet is the undisputed number one network protocol. This ensures users the long-term cost-effective availability of components and devices for this standard.

The most relevant applications in the context of smart building are currently PoE lighting, PoE emergency lighting and IoT sensor networks. They offer users unprecedented optimization approaches with short payback cycles. The Draka white paper presents the possibilities of these applications, highlights the practical implementation and the benefits.

Prysmian Group Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR 10 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

