NEW: ELVeS Radial 2ring Pro laser fiber of biolitec closes strongly tortuous veins – LEONARDO Laser 1940 with excellent esthetic results

New ELVeS Radial 2ring Pro medical laser fiber from biolitec with additional channel stretches tortuous veins – New single-wavelength LEONARDO 1940 laser with even more efficient water absorption in the vein wall – biolitec at 23rd EVF in Berlin

Jena, 30th May 2023 – Again two newcomers in the ELVeS Radial family of biolitec: The internationally operating pioneer in the development and production of medical laser systems biolitec has extended its ELVeS Radial laser system for the minimally invasive laser treatment of insufficient veins by two further new developments. The ELVeS Radial 2ring Pro laser fiber is capable of removing even highly tortuous veins thanks to its additional channel for saline solution. The saline solution can be inserted directly to the front of the fiber tip via a rear Luer Lock connection. This stretches the vein before the laser light is emitted.

Also new to the ELVeS Radial family is the single wavelength LEONARDO 1940 laser. The laser with this special wavelength enables more efficient absorption of water components in the vein wall. This significantly reduces the occurrence of bruising, shortens convalescence and gives excellent esthetic results.

There is also first empirical experience with an off-label use of the ELVeS Radial 2ring Pro laser fiber in the treatment of varices: By combining distal EVLA and proximal foam sclerotherapy, varices can also be sclerosed in a single step. This reduces the risk of recurrence or neovascularization caused by untreated varices. A retrospective single-center cohort study* from Switzerland published in March 2023 showed persistent complete occlusion of treated truncal veins and neovascularizations even after 52 weeks. No clinically relevant complications were observed.

This means that there are practically no longer any limits to minimally invasive varicose vein laser therapy: Large truncal veins, side branches and perforating veins, veins with a large diameter, strongly tortuous veins and smaller varicose veins can be effectively and sustainably removed with biolitec’s laser system.

We are pleased to present our innovations at our Booth No. 4 at the 23rd European Venous Forum in Berlin, June 22 – 24, 2023.

For more information, please visit our trade show page https://www.biolitec-fair.com/en/phlebology.

* Bossart, S.; Kos, S.; Keo, H.H.; Staub, D.; Uthoff, H.: Combining Proximal Foam Sclerotherapy and Distal Endovenous Laser Ablation for Recurrent Varicose Vein Treatment, in: Dermatologic Surgery 23rd March, 2023 (online). https://doi.org/10.1097/DSS.0000000000003765

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

Bildquelle: © biolitec®