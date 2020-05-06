New introduction for Spigraph”s software portfolio: 3s.

Expansion of software portfolio with applications of new Solution Software Suite

Spigraph, one of the leading providers of information management and processing solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its software portfolio with applications of their new Solution Software Suite. This suite, called 3s, is divided into five categories, representing the route a document can take from creation to storage and everything in between. The software solutions can support the digital transformation process for companies of all sizes.

The value of company documents, pictures and all the other files is immeasurable for a business. And that is why the Solution Software Suite consists of five different categories that help to process company data, information and other files. They makes business processes easier, more efficient and safer. These five categories are Create, Input, Process, Analyse and Store.

“With the addition of the new 3s. solutions to the portfolio, we provide all of our resellers additional value”, says Peter de Boer, Spigraph”s General Manager Northern Europe, DACH and Iberia. “The Solution Software Suite offers resellers unique applications which will help them provide fitting solutions for end users and help them in the digital transformation journey.”

Four solutions available at launch

At the time of the launch, the Solution Software Suite offers four solutions. One is from the Create category: 3s.DAP. It is a Document Automation Platform that can be used to create structured corporate documents in a safe way. 3s.Redact and 3s.Discovery are part of the category Analyse. 3s.Redact will automatically help you find and eradicate all traces of sensitive data, while 3s.Discovery is a powerful tool that lets you find, organise, classify and manage content located in systems and repositories across your organization. In the Store category, you”ll find 3s.DMS. This is a user-friendly Document Management Solution that makes documents directly available to the right people within the organization.

In the near future, Spigraph is looking to expand the 3s. portfolio. All solutions have a few things in common. They”re all user-friendly, they boost productivity and they are set up in no time.

Expanding Suite on short notion

“We are looking to expand the Solution Software Suite with new application in the foreseeable future”, adds Jeroen Kant, Spigraph”s Vice President Business Development Solutions. “These first four solutions are a great start for our Suite, but we are working hard to provide our customers with more tools to support their digital transformation process as soon as possible.”

The future solution(s) in the Input category will make the process of scanning documents as smooth and easy as possible with software solutions that make scanning life a breeze. The future Process solution(s) help users to spend less time on day to day tasks, so employees can focus more on things to help your organization reach the next level.

Applications from the Solution Software Suite are available as of right now.

Spigraph is one of the leading providers of information management and processing solutions. In addition to its portfolio of document scanners from the world”s leading manufacturers, Spigraph supports its customers in automating business processes and generating operational efficiencies through digital transformation. As a value-added-distributor, Spigraph offers a full range of services, from consulting and implementation services to scanner maintenance and support. www.spigraph.com

