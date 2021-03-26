New order for two heavy-duty manipulators

Successful project coordination exclusively via online channels

Dango & Dienenthal has received an order from Chinese thyssenkrupp rothe erde (Xuzhou) Ring Mill Co. Ltd. (XREM) to supply two manipulators for a new ring rolling facility in Xuzhou. The heavy-duty robot ordered by XREM will be one of the most powerful of its kind in the world.

XREM, a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp rothe erde, is going to produce seamlessly rolled rings for large rolling-element bearings on its new mill. The production line will include several chamber-type forging furnaces, an open-die forging press that will produce the ring blanks, and a ring-rolling mill facility incorporating several intermediate reheating furnaces for the rolling stock, and, finally, a heat treatment facility.

The two machines to be supplied by Dango & Dienenthal will perform all handling operations for the blanks and the rings – from the acceptance of the cut forging ingots up to and including the delivery of the finished rings to the heat treatment facility.

A unique feature of this project is that all planning activities and negotiations during the summer and autumn of 2020 were performed in online meetings.

Heavy-duty robot SLR 150 H

The heavy-duty robot of the SLR 150 H series to be supplied to XREM will combine two functions within one machine: Firstly, as a heavy-load robot, it will perform the handling of the forging ingots between the transfer tables, the chamber furnaces and the open-die forging press. Thanks to the pre-programmed sequences of motion, very short transfer times will be achieved. And, secondly, during the forging process in the open-die press, the robot will take over the function of a forging manipulator.

Designed for a payload of 150 kN, this robot will be one of the most powerful machines of its kind ever built in the world. As a rail-bound machine, the manipulator will handle the forging ingots and position them in the press with the highest precision. Operation of the manipulator during the forging process will be via remote control from the control room of the forging press. While operating as a forging manipulator, the robot will be coupled with the control system of the press.

Arno Dienenthal, one of the Managing Partners of Dango & Dienenthal Maschinenbau GmbH, is convinced that his company received this order last but not least due to a previous, very successful reference: “For many years, a similar robot – also with a payload of 150 kN – has been in operation at thyssenkrupp rothe erde in Dortmund, Germany. The good experience made with our heavy-duty robot over so many years was certainly a supporting argument for the customer to decide in favor of Dango & Dienenthal again. Another reason for XREM to choose us as their partner in a project of such scope was most likely our experience and good reputation as a supplier of machinery for rolled ring production.”

Mobile transport manipulator MTM 600

After completion of the forging process, the mobile transport manipulator MTM 600 will take over the pre-punched ring blanks and place them in the ring rolling mill – via intermediate reheating in a chamber furnace, if required. Then, after completion of the rolling process, the manipulator will take the finish-rolled rings to the cooling beds.

The Diesel-powered machine will be designed also for a payload of 150 kN. Its gripping tongs will be able to handle ring diameters of up to 2,600 mm.

Both machines will be ready for delivery to XREM in early 2022.

About Dango & Dienenthal Maschinenbau GmbH

Founded in 1865, Dango & Dienenthal Maschinenbau GmbH designs and manufactures special machinery for the metallurgical industry.

The product range includes machinery such as forging and transport manipulators, heavy-duty robots and handling systems for open and closed-die forging shops and for ring rolling plants. The company also designs and supplies slag skimming devices for steel mills, transfer equipment for reduction furnaces and heat treatment facilities, and equipment for liquid filtration processes.

Dango & Dienenthal provides a full line of services, from the design and planning through to the manufacturing, installation and commissioning of complete machines and plants, and after-sales service.

Additional services include upgrades and maintenance of hydraulic and hydroforming presses, and the relocation of presses, including dismantling and reassembly work.

