New partner for Spigraph’s portfolio: Zeutschel

HOUTEN, February 2021: Spigraph, one of the leading providers of document capture and information management solutions, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Zeutschel. This German company is the world market leader in self-service and overhead production scanners and supports the building up of digital collections in the internet and the realization of digital services.

Zeutschel has been supplying its scanning and microfilm systems to companies in the fields of librarianship, archive management and public administration for almost 60 years. By adding the products to their portfolio, Spigraph aims to provide their customer base a new partner towards digital preservation and digitization.

Five scanners, two software solutions added

There are five Zeutschel scanners that will be added to the Spigraph portfolio. The self-service scanners “zeta” and “chrome” and three overhead production scanner models: “OS 12002”, “OS 15000” and “OS 16000”. Whereas ‘chrome’ and ‘zeta’ are operated via the touch interface and come with the integrated zeta software, the overhead production scanners can be upgraded with Zeutschel’s OS 12 software and QM tools. With the OS QMTool the scan operator is able to automate quality control already ‘in-line’ in the production process. These two software solutions ensure consistently high quality during demanding mass digitization tasks.

Besides hardware and software, Spigraph also offers service and support. This includes training of resellers and end users with the new products as well as installation service and various options of on-site service offerings. Business continuity can be guaranteed through to excellent service from qualified engineers.

“Spigraph will get you the right solution”

“There are many reasons why we are delighted about the addition of Zeutschel to our portfolio,” says Peter de Boer, Spigraph”s Chief Executive Officer. “But the most important one is that we can now offer a complete package for any potential customer looking for a self-service or overhead production scanner to drive digitisation. We offer various models from different brands, each with their own strengths. This helps us to find the right solution for each of our customers”.

“The partnership with Spigraph is an important step for Zeutschel”

“The partnership with Spigraph is an important step for Zeutschel to further increase its presence in the ECM market,” says Horst Schmeissing, Zeutschel”s Sales Manager DACH. “It also shows that the use of overhead scanners is becoming increasingly important. This is particularly true for the digitization of files, where large-format documents such as plans and drawings have to be captured electronically in addition to standard documents in A4 and A3.”

Effective immediately, Zeutschel’s scanners will be distributed in Germany and Belgium. Other countries upon request.

About Zeutschel

With its scanning and microfilm systems, Zeutschel GmbH has played a key role in the digitisation and digital preservation of valuable documents, both in librarianship and archive management as well as in industrial companies and public administration. The company is the global market leader in book scanners. The range of software products and accompanying services is extensive and supports libraries and archives in building up digital collections on the Internet and in the realisation of digital services. The company, founded in 1961, employs 68 members of staff, and its products and services are represented in more than 100 countries. All Zeutschel products are “Made in Germany”: The complete manufacture and entire research and development activities take place at the company”s headquarters in Tübingen-Hirschau. www.zeutschel.de

About Spigraph

Spigraph is one of the leading providers of information management and processing solutions. In addition to its portfolio of document scanners from the world”s leading manufacturers, Spigraph supports its customers in automating business processes and generating operational efficiencies through digital transformation. As a value-added-distributor, Spigraph offers a full range of services, from consulting and implementation services to scanner maintenance and support.

