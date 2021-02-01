New Webinar Series about using UVC (UVGI) Disinfection against COVID-19

The 4-part series addresses disinfection of surfaces and air in buildings and transport to help ensure health and wellbeing of occupants.

Heraeus Noblelight announces a new 4-part webinar series, “Heraeus Highlights: UV Disinfection”, beginning February 2, 2021. The webinar series focuses on information about using UVC (UVGI) disinfection to fight against COVID-19 on surfaces and in the air in buildings and transportation. During each webinar attendees will learn from experts what they need to know to determine whether UVC disinfection is a tool they should incorporate into their COVID-19 health and safety protocols and building or transit ventilation systems to help ensure the health and wellbeing of employees, students, and the public.

Facility managers, building owners and engineers, environmental health and safety managers, industrial hygienists, car rentals and others will learn:

– how UVC disinfection works

– about real-world application examples

– the types of UVC disinfection solutions for various applications

– how simulations can optimize system design

– review scientific studies showing the effectiveness of the technology

All types of indoor spaces including manufacturing, medical and commercial offices, hotels and restaurants, as well as public sector libraries, courts, schools and even transit systems are looking for effective and reliable ways to protect occupants from infection. Most disinfection and cleaning protocols are time consuming, costly and often inconsistent. UVC (UVGI) disinfection of surfaces and air can improve the effectiveness and consistency of disinfection at lower costs.

Each webinar is available in German or English. Registration for one or more in the series is now available at Heraeus Highlights: UV Disinfection webinars as well as the agenda and speaker details.

