Now from Distec: new SMARC™ 2.1 module „conga-SA7“ from congatec

Small, robust and powerful computer-on-module for industrial, medical technology and transportation

Distec GmbH – one of Germany’s leading specialists in TFT flat panel displays and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – is adding congatec’s new SMARC™ 2.1 module conga-SA7 to its product range. The SMARC™ computer-on-module is available with the new Intel® Elkhard Lake processor Atom x6000E, Pentium® J6xxx and N6xxx or with the Celeron® J6xxx and N6xxx. „Small, robust and powerful,“ is how Thomas Schrefel, Embedded Product Manager at Distec, described the new SMARC™ module. „Particularly impressive are the significantly improved processor and graphics performance of up to 200% with low power consumption.“ With the new processor architecture, Intel says single-thread performance has been increased by 1.7 times, multi-thread performance by 1.5 times and graphics even by double. The conga-SA7 can be operated fanless and withstands harsh environments with vibrations and temperatures from -40°C to +85°C. Those who do not require the industrial temperature range can use the commercial version from 0°C to +60°C. The module is therefore predestined for a wide range of requirements in the fields of medical technology, transportation, measurement technology and many more.

Long-term availability and industrial quality

The compact SMARC module with dimensions of only 82 x 50 mm is currently scheduled for availability until at least 2030. Due to this long-term availability, its industrial design and the universal SMARC form factor, it offers high flexibility and best reliability for high-quality applications.

Connection diversity in a small area

Despite its small size, the conga-SA7 with its MXM3 connector offers 314 pins to connect the module to the carrier board. DP++, two Gigabit LAN ports with TSN support, two USB 3.1 Gen2, six USB 2.0, SATA, up to 4 PCIe lane, 4x UART, I2C and many more connectors are available. In addition, the conga-SA7 offers two onboard CAN interfaces. Optionally, the SMARC™ 2.1 module is available with Wifi/BT, LVDS and/or additional DP++.

For fast development success, two carrier boards with different functionalities are currently available from congatec.

More information and data sheet at:

https://www.distec.de/en/products/computer-on-modules/detail/congatec/conga-sa7/

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

Products from Distec are available at:

Europe: Distec GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: Display Technology, Huntingdon

Turkey and Middle East: DATA DISPLAY BLM TEKNOLOJLER LTD Ti., Istanbul

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY

