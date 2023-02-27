Off-gas analysis at electric arc furnaces in real time

Non-intrusive online measurement methods enable rapid measurement of off-gas composition

At AISTech/METEC, PROMECON will present the McON IR system for rapid in-situ measurement of the composition and volume of off-gas at electric arc furnaces. The measured values can be used to improve the utilization of the chemical energy in the off-gas and minimize thermal off-gas losses. They can also reduce the energy requirements of the furnace, enabling optimization of the complete process.

Until now, measuring the off-gas from electric arc furnaces involved intrusive sensors or extractive measurements in the exhaust gas channel, which only provided the measured values with a delay or required high maintenance. In contrast, the new McON IR sensors operate on an infrared basis and do not require lances protruding into the off-gas duct. They measure chemical composition as well as the velocity and temperature of the off-gas stream directly at the off-gas manifold.

The system’s infrared detector captures a large portion of the cross-section of the off-gas duct. The sensor measures the active infrared emission of individual gas molecules and uses this to determine the concentration of gases such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and methane; it also detects water in the exhaust gas stream – an aspect that is playing an increasingly important role in safety at the melting furnace. A second pair of sensors measures the flow velocity and temperature of the off-gas.

The sensors are installed immediately after the ventilation slot (4th hole) on the manifold – very close to the furnace. Since no components protrude into the cross-section of the pipe, installation between the water-cooled piping is very simple. The optics are purged with nitrogen, and the sensor electronics are cooled. The protected cable routing with additional flame protection help the sensors achieve service lives of up to twelve months. Also due to low maintenance requirements, the new sensors have a significantly higher availability compared to other intrusive systems.

Hans Georg Conrads, Managing Director at PROMECON, sees great potential for minimizing the energy requirements of electric arc furnaces with the new system: „The new McON IR sensors work so fast that the measurement results can be used for real-time control of the furnace, for example with the oxygen lances or the gas burners.“

PROMECON at AISTech 2023

Detroit, Michigan, USA, May 8 – 11, 2023

Stand 2456

PROMECON at METEC 2023

Düsseldorf, Germany, June 12 – 16, 2023

Hall 4 / Stand E40

About Promecon

Founded in 1995, PROMECON specializes in the development and manufacture of high-tech measurement systems for monitoring and optimizing heat-controlled processes in various branches of industry – from power generation to the cement and metal smelting industries to waste to energy.

At the company’s headquarters in Barleben near Magdeburg, a team of engineers develops application-specific solutions that support customers in optimizing their processes. With a network of sales partners, the company is on-site for its customers worldwide.

Firmenkontakt

Promecon process measurement control GmbH

Tobias Knape

Steinfeldstraße 5

39179 Barleben, Germany

+49 39203 512 212

info@promecon.com

http://www.promecon.com

Pressekontakt

VIP Kommunikation

Regina Reinhardt

Dennewartstraße 25-27

52068 Aachen, Germany

+49 241 89468-24

reinhardt@vip-kommunikation.de

http://www.vip-kommunikation.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.