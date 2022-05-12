Open Call: Take The Step Towards Smart Manufacturing with DIGITbrain!

Digital Twins for Manufacturing SMEs – Apply Until 31st May 2022!

How to improve your business efficiency, save money and meet your sustainability goals at the same time? Switch to smart manufacturing with the help of DIGITbrain Project and receive up to 97,8K Euros funding. The Project will accept applications from manufacturers and technology providers (SMEs) in its 2nd open call from February to May 2022.

If it“s about supply chain management, predictive maintenance or the improvement of customer experience, there are manifold options to use a digital twin for optimisation of your business processes. By collecting real-time data from your production lines, your products or your systems, a digital twin allows for testing scenarios in the virtual world, before applying adjustments to its physical counterpart. Thereby they will allow for a deeper understanding of your business processes and enable better decision making as well as more agile and flexible reactions to fast-changing customer demands or business conditions.

HOW CAN DIGITBRAIN PROJECT HELP YOU, TO IMPROVE YOUR BUSINESS?

In two Open Calls DIGITbrain Project will support application experiments to build a digital twin to solve an industrial problem in manufacturing. Selected experiments will be supported with up to 97,8K Euros which can cover all segments of the entire manufacturing sector, e.g. discrete manufacturing, continuous production or construction.

In its second Open Call from 28 February to 31 May 2022, DIGITbrain Project will support another seven experiments minimally consisting of a manufacturing end-user (SME) and technology provider(s) (SME) to implement a digital twin for manufacturing. The mentioned parties can apply for funding in a joint proposal.1 DIGITbrain“s Digital Innovation Hubs are there to provide help from proposal writing, over matchmaking to technical and business support for each use case.

Find more information about the current DIGITbrain experiments and the 2nd Open Call on DIGITbrain website: www.digitbrain.eu/open-calls

cloudSME is a European cloud service provider, founded 2016 in Duisburg, Germany.

Kontakt

cloudSME U.G.

Andrea Hanninger

Bismarckstraße 120-142

47057 Duisburg

+49 (0) 203 3639 9955

andrea@cloudsme.eu

http://www.digitbrain.eu/open-calls

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.