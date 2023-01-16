PaperWave air cushion wins World Star Packaging Award 2023

Sustainability is rewarded once again – paper air cushions enjoy worldwide recognition.

As a winner of the German Packaging Award, Floeter qualified to apply for the World Star Packaging Award. The WPO is an organization whose mission is to contribute to the development of a sustainable global packaging community. The World Star Award is a symbol of the vision: ‚Better quality of life, through better packaging, for more people“ says WPO President Pierre Pienaar. We are proud to announce that the Floeter Verpackungs- Service GmbH team has won the ultimate packaging award – a WorldStar Award in the e- commerce category for our PaperWave Bio paper air cushions. The winners will be honored at the WorldStar Awards Ceremony & Gala Dinner on 6 May 2023 in Düsseldorf at INTERPACK.

AirWave PaperWave air cushion films are recognized for their sustainability, augmented by the fact they are made from 100% FSC® (C162510) recycled paper and can be disposed of in organic waste or curbside bins. PaperWave cushions are inflated directly at AirWave packaging stations, requiring less energy and producing fewer CO2 emissions during transportation. They are certified as recyclable by the Paper Technology Foundation in Munich (PTS) and passed the pre- test at Western Michigan University (WMU) as PaperWave Box.

When inflated, PaperWave packaging consists of 5% material and 95% air. This makes them a popular, affordable, and convenient choice for businesses that wish to protect their products during shipping while still focusing on sustainability.

In addition to AirWave Bio, AirWave ClimaFilm-50 and 100, FLOETER is making a further contribution to sustainability in shipping with AirWave PaperWave air cushion films.

FLOETER is a global specialist for industrial packaging, air cushioning and packaging systems. The product range includes transport protection in many variants – from air cushioning machines and films in various designs to integration solutions for packing stations. With the AirWave and AirBoy air cushioning machines, FLOETER offers a suitable solution for every challenge related to the shipment of goods. In addition to the reduction of storage space for consumables, a low shipping weight and a high production speed, sustainability has played an important role at FLOETER for a very long time. All AirWave air cushion films are produced in Germany and are 100% recyclable.

The air cushion films are available in various qualities, such as AirWave PaperWave (made from renewable raw materials), AirWave ESD (antistatic), AirWave Bio (home biodegradable) or AirWave Heavy Duty (particularly resilient and suitable for air freight). FLOETER is headquartered in Schwieberdingen near Stuttgart and works with over 140 partners around the world.

