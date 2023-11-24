PaperWave Box wins European packaging award in the e-commerce category

Fourth award for the air cushions made from 100% certified and recycled paper

The PaperWave Box from Floeter and AirWave Packaging has been recognized as the most sustainable e-commerce packaging in Europe. After winning the WPO (World Packaging Organization) Presidents Award, the DVI – German Sustainability Award and the SPC Innovator Award (USA), this makes it the 4th award for PaperWave within 14 months.

The PaperWave box is based on the Frustration-Free packaging concept, which reduces the amount of cushioning material inside the box by 40% and packaging time by 50-70%. PaperWave is FSC® (C162510) certified and made from 100% recyclable paper with an ultrathin layer of potato starch blend. It can be disposed of in paper waste or home-composted.

The clamshell effect of the box is enhanced by the inflated PaperWave inlet. The air cushions can be printed with be individually printed with customer individual branding and recycling information.

PaperWave air cushions are inflated directly at the packing station, which means that less energy is required and fewer CO2 emissions are generated during transportation. They are certified as recyclable by the Papiertechnische Stiftung in Munich (PTS) and have successfully passed the recylability test at Western Michigan University (WMU) as curbside recyclable together with the box. When inflated, the PaperWave packaging consists of 5% material and 95% air. This makes it a popular, affordable and practical choice for companies that want to protect their products during shipping while keeping sustainability in mind.

FLOETER is a global specialist for e-commerce packaging systems. The product range includes sustainable transport protection with air cushioning machines and films in various designs through to complex integration solutions for packing stations. With its own AirWave air cushioning machines, FLOETER offers a suitable solution for every challenge in the daily shipping of goods. All AirWave air cushions are produced in our own factories and are 100% recyclable or certified HOME compostable. Matching air cushion films are available in various designs, such as AirWave PaperWave (inflatable paper) made from renewable raw materials, AirWave Bio (biodegradable in nature) or AirWave ClimaFilm-100 (made from 100% recycled plastic). FLOETER is headquartered in Schwieberdingen near Stuttgart, manufactures in Germany and the USA and works with over 160 distribution partners around the world.

