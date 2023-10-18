Pioneers of Creative AI: „The Little Heroine“ Children’s Book

Are books created with generative AI really „soulless“? Many people believe so. But this children’s book proves the exact opposite.

At a time when writing and publishing are undergoing unstoppable change, „The

Little Heroine“ is a groundbreaking example of how generative artificial intelligence can be used profitably in art and literature. And this without having to fear that humanity is moving toward a dystopia in the process, but quite the opposite.

At the heart of this extraordinary project is nine-year-old storyteller Leyya. Although she has trouble paying attention in school, she was celebrated by her peers early on for being able to tell the best stories. Her father recognized her

unusual talent and supported her creativity. Thus she became the

Co-author of this children’s book. Leyya draws the characters with childlike imagination and develops the captivating plot. She is supported by Tobi as book designer and editor as well as empathetic mentor who shares her enthusiasm for stories. Her father helps flesh out the final nuances and create the connection between

Leyya’s dreams and the literary reality.

The first rough text version of the work was written by Tobi, and then refined using the impressive AI technology of Open AI’s ChatGPT. The result: a narrative that reflects the unique style and magical world of the great Otfried Preußler, while bearing Leyya’s individual signature. But not only the words, but also the pictures in „The Little Heroine“ tell an enchanting story.

Tobi composed impressive illustrations with the help of Midjourney and Photoshop, which visually show the readers the fascinating journey of the heroes and inspire them to dream.

The first part, titled „The Wizarding World and the City of Dragon Riders“, takes readers on a journey full of mystery, friendship and unexpected twists. Here, dragons and mysterious elemental magic come to life and with their help, the heroes save their magical world from a dark threat. Leyya’s imaginative world comes to life, where children become heroes and fight for good. The likable characters and lovingly crafted setting unfold before readers‘ eyes as the heroes bravely battle the darkness and use their unique strengths for the good of the community. The storytelling of this book promises an unforgettable reading experience for young readers and the young at heart alike.

„The Little Heroine“ is not just a book, but a manifesto for the future of literary creation. It shows in an impressive way how human creativity and artificial intelligence can go hand in hand to create a work of astonishing depth and beauty.

Currently, „The Little Heroine“ is available through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, both as an e-book and in a brand new paperback edition. The authors are now looking for a suitable publisher to realize the hardcover edition and bring the adventures of the little heroes to the world.

More information about „The Little Heroine“ and captivating images from the magical world of Leyya are available on the project’s official website: https://www.little-heroine.com

„The Little Heroine“ is a unique book project that transforms the creative imagination of a nine-year-old narrator, with the help of innovative AI technology and artistically realized by an experienced creative, into an enchanting literary world. The book transports readers to the magical world of Leyya, the Firekeeper with her elemental dragon Fi-Lung, where friendship and teamwork, adventure, and the power of good take center stage. The engaging story and impressive illustrations make „The Little Heroine“ an unforgettable reading experience for all ages.

