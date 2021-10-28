Public Relations (PR) made easy and by yourself (PR DIY) – coaching by Görs Communications

The experienced PR expert & public relations manager Daniel Görs teaches / coaches PR basics and enables companies & organizations, entrepreneurs & self-employed to carry out their public relations themselves in the future through ‘do-it-yourself PR

Small and medium-sized enterprises as well as ‘lone wolves’ such as solopreneurs, freelancers, consultants, etc. usually cannot and do not want to afford their own Public Relations (PR) manager, PR agency or even PR consulting. On the other hand, they all want to be regularly present in the media and in public, to have a positive image and a high profile and to win new customers. As an external and internal PR manager, Daniel Görs has been advising companies, organizations and individuals on all aspects of public relations, public relations and communication for more than 20 years. The graduate social economist, blogger and and media specialist therefore knows the requirements, but also the problems of SMEs and solo self-employed people. Especially also in times of crisis, such as during the current Corona pandemic, and in view of the digital transformation and increasing digitalization pressure.

“The requirements and the wishes with regard to public relations are usually high, but the budget is usually low,” says PR expert Daniel Görs, summarizing the typical initial situation. In addition, PR still “enjoys” a diffuse and false image and many prejudices and misinformation about PR circulate. “PR is free advertising” is such a widespread but false definition – including the associated exaggerated demands on PR work. After all, PR always requires resources – time, know-how, personnel or money. However, many companies and entrepreneurs are not aware of this. This is why the cooperation between companies and their PR consultants / PR agencies often fails. Too much and unrealistic is expected due to wrong information and ideas. Therefore, the experienced PR expert Daniel Görs has developed a program that teaches the basics of public relations and related communication areas such as social media, search engine optimization (SEO), online and content marketing – as help for self-help. With the goal: Do PR yourself / Do it yourself PR (DIY PR).

The website https://www.goers-communications.de, e-mail and online courses, checklists, publications, seminars and coaching sessions provide insights into Public Relation and clarify PR misconceptions. The content, tips and coaching provided pass on the practical knowledge gained from more than two decades of PR and marketing experience.

The consultancy for PR, SEO, content, marketing and digitalization Görs Communications (Lübeck / HanseBelt / Baltic Sea / Hamburg) ensures customer acquisition, better image, increased awareness and sales through Public Relation (PR), SEO, marketing and media.

As a digital, marketing and business consultancy, as an agency and as a coach for public relations (PR), search engine optimization (SEO), marketing and digitalization, we help our customers to achieve much more with optimized communication and modern marketing: More sales, more customers, more awareness, more attention, clear positioning, clever marketing, professional PR.

We focus on what we do best: Communications, Consulting, Content and Coaching. For everything else, we draw on our experienced and resilient network of experts, which has grown over decades.

We love and live Hanseatic values. Sustainability and profitability are and remain our maxims. That is why our clients have valued us for many years as consultants, coaches and sparring partners at eye level. Especially in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, but also beyond Northern Germany.

http://www.görs.com

