Rebottle system has been proven to reduce the Co2 value

As an essential goal of Tipp Oil in the design of the service processes and quality, the endeavor

is to continuously optimize the processes and to consolidate the focus on qualitative and ecological

criteria as part of the company philosophy.

An actively operated management with good self-control through optimized implementation

guarantees our ecological and socio-economic competence, as well as the product and service

quality. In the sustainability assessment, our economic orientation and socio-economic

competence were rated very good.

Sustainability is the strategic priority of our corporate direction. The implementation of the deposit

system for the reuse of containers can lead to considerable savings in emissions. We rely

on transparent, clearly formulated processes to confirm the trust our customers have in our

performance and quality.

A purchase of our products includes a deposit of € 0.25, which the customer receives back

after returning the undamaged plastic bottle. The cleaning and refilling of the bottles has an

active effect on reducing plastic waste. Our rebottle system is not only a positive contribution

to reducing waste, but also a customer loyalty through the return system. This increases the

sales of the distributors and exclusive resellers and promotes awareness through our products.

We deliver our products in freely combinable pallets and also send them in containers all over

the world.

Managing director Mr. Sebastian Maier proudly says that our rebottle system is the future in the commercial industry and for effective environmental protection due to its innovation and sustainability.

Our high-quality lubricants with our Rebottle circulation system are already being implemented effectively in many countries.

The response from municipalities and authorities as well as dealers and end consumers has been positive.

Manufacturer TIPP Oil – Made in Germany –

Car. Truck engine oils, all-purpose oils for agricultural and construction machinery, two-wheeler engine oils, two-stroke engine oils, gear oils, etc.

Kontakt

TIPP OIL Manufacturer Ltd.Co.KG

Anja Klukas

Am Langenkamp 2

59192 Bergkamen

023079703275

023079703276

marketing@tippoil.com

http://www.tippoil.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.