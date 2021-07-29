RemoteKEY comfort control by Mods4cars for Porsche Macan now available

The RemoteKEY comfort control for the Porsche Macan is now available. The retrofitted module from the company Mods4cars provides for a higher operating comfort with numerous additional functions.

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 29, 2021

The manufacturer Mods4cars has launched the RemoteKEY for the Porsche Macan. The retrofit comfort control is available now. “The RemoteKEY module provides Porsche Macan owners with smart additional functions that make everyday operation more convenient,” explains PR Spokesman Sven Tornow.

For example, the RemoteKEY comfort control enables, among other things, the closing of the trunk via the remote control with One-Touch. With just a touch of a button the trunk lid closes automatically. From factory it is only possible to open the trunk with the remote control. “Additionally the trunk can be closed via the interior button, even when driving slowly or when the ignition is switched off,” Sven Tornow continues.

The RemoteKEY has other useful features: It is possible to open and close the windows and sunroof via the remote control. Mirrors can be folded in or out when locking and unlocking the vehicle. When unlocking, mirror lighting can be activated.

In vehicles with keyless entry the trunk, windows and sunroof can be closed via the door handle. The Auto-Mute function allows the radio volume to be automatically turned down at the start of the journey. The RemoteKEY can be completely deactivated if so required.

All functions can be selected and programmed according to personal preferences. The configuration can be done directly in the vehicle using the Setup-Menu. A USB port attached to the RemoteKEY also allows programming via the PC/Mac. This allows the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides to their customers free of charge.

The plug-and-play adapter included in the scope of delivery enables easy installation. The connection between the RemoteKEY module and the vehicles electronics is established by simply plugging them together. As no cables need to be cut, the module can be uninstalled at any time without a trace.

The RemoteKEY for the Porsche Macan is available from 299.00 Euro + tax.

Retrofit comfort and convertible top modules from Mods4cars are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. Porsche models 911 Carrera Convertible, Targa, Boxster and Cayman are also supported.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/Z6q9LvK1DUs

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

