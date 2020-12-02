Rhojosor Dance Company Celebrates Launch of Virtual Dance Studio With a Free Lesson Offering

Swiss-based Rhojosor Dance Company, a one-woman startup owned and operated by Angi, a deeply experienced and passionate dance professional, recently announced the launch of its Virtual Dance Studio.

With face-to-face dance lessons not being held many places due to health concerns, the demand for quality safe, quality instruction is a real one. Rhojosor Dance Company is answering the call with a new virtual studio, and ultra enthusiastic instruction.

Dance is an amazing art form that encourages hard work, health, self-expression, and enjoyment. With the recent global health issues students pursuing dance have found their options extremely limited. The good news is, a new alternative has arrived that”s quite exciting. Swiss-based Rhojosor Dance Company, a one-woman startup owned and operated by Angi, a deeply experienced and passionate dance professional, recently announced the launch of its Virtual Dance Studio. RDC is now accepting students for its virtual dance course. For the rest of December a free class is being offered to anyone interested as an introduction to the quality instruction being offered.

“The Rhojosor Dance Company virtual course program is my answer to the COVID-19 crisis,” commented Angi. “We need our RDC family to get through this crisis and then continue professionally.

This is a great way to teach others while also staying active.”

Booking lessons is quick and simple on the official RDC website, which also offers a look at Angi”s impressive resume and delivers a good look at the RDC family spirit.

To learn more be sure to visit https://www.rhojosor.ch Stay part of the conversation on Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/rhojosor-114149533361318 and Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/rhojosor/

