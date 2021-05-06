Robust and powerful: BoxPC Pro NPA-1904 from Distec

Cost-effective embedded box PC offers unique docking connector for use in industrial, medical and digital signage applications

Distec GmbH – one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – introduces the new “BoxPC Pro NPA-1904” from its embedded portfolio. The box PC is particularly powerful, robust and at the same time cost-effective. Inside the embedded box PC, either one of the long-term available i5-7300U or i3-7100U Intel Core processors of the 7th generation is working. “As with its brother ‘BoxPC Pro 7300’, the BoxPC Pro NPA-1904 uses our unique Docking Connector, which allows the control of external TFT displays with LVDS and backlight as well as two USB 2.0 interfaces,” explained Thomas Schrefel, Product Manager Embedded at Distec. “Via the docking connector, a TFT display can be connected to any touch and another USB device such as a webcam.” The embedded box PC is extremely robust, offers high computing power and operates reliably even in continuous operation with 9-24V DC-in. It is therefore ideally suited for industrial and cost-effective applications in demanding environments, such as automation solutions, Industry 4.0, digital signage, medical technology and transportation.

One box PC, many possibilities

In addition to the docking connector, the BoxPC Pro NPA-1904 offers a wide range of interfaces: one DisplayPort with a resolution of 4096×2304 pixels, two Gigabit Ethernet ports and two each RS485 and RS232. Four USB 3.0 ports on the front and two USB 2.0 ports on the back are available for connecting external USB devices. Despite its slim design, the NPA-1904 has two DDR4-2133 memory sockets, each equipped with 4 GB (8 GB). With a defined operating temperature of 0 to 45°C, the BoxPC is ideally suited for conventional industrial use and features an integrated watchdog timer.

On request, Distec supplies the embedded Box PC with pre-installed Windows 10 IoT LTSC 2019 operating system, which has been specially designed for global industrial use and is equipped with special embedded features such as a write filter, among others. To ensure cyber security, the box PC uses a TPM 2.0 chip on the hardware side for drive encryption.

Data sheet: https://www.distec.de/fileadmin/pdf/produkte/Embedded/Systeme/Embedded_Box_PCs/BoxPC_Pro_NPA-1904_Datasheet.pdf

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

Products from Distec are available at:

Europe: Distec GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: Display Technology, Huntingdon

Turkey and Middle East: DATA DISPLAY BLM TEKNOLOJLER LTD Ti., Istanbul

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY

