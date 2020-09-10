SAP partner itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions becomes global partner for Qualtrics cloud solutions

itelligence NTT DATA Business Solutions launches Experience Management capabilities from Qualtrics

Bielefeld, September 10, 2020 – Acting as global go-to-market partner to Qualtrics, itelligence | NTT Data Business Solutions AG is reaffirming its position as a leading SAP partner in one of SAP”s most important strategic future scenarios. The globally successful SAP consulting group itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is becoming a Qualtrics partner by joining the Qualtrics Partner Network.

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is creating three global delivery centres of excellence around the sought-after Experience Management (XM) solution from Qualtrics. Qualtrics, an SAP company, is the creator of the experience management category. itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is integrating Qualtrics” digital customer experience solutions into its industry and product packages, thereby enabling companies to analyze experience data collectively to generate competitive advantages through the discipline of experience management. As the importance of digital transformation becomes a priority for CEOs, helping companies understand the online experiences they are providing to customers both current and future, is a key driver for growth during these times.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions: “We have taken the conscious decision to engage in our partnership with Qualtrics at this highest level from the start so that we will shortly be in a position to offer our customers the entire SAP portfolio, including Qualtrics” experience management solutions, from a single source. We are thus realizing a visible strategic advantage for our customers, with an unbeatable combination of speed and solid quality.”

The partnership between itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions and Qualtrics applies globally. The go-to-market engagement will focus on Germany, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Thailand, the USA and the Philippines as well as Malaysia and Australia. In Europe, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions has already gained some experience in providing consulting and implementation services in existing Qualtrics projects.

“Many of the world’s leading brands are already leveraging experience management to better understand their customers” expectations and preferences, which result in improved business outcomes,” said R.J. Filipski, Global Director of Business Development. “We look forward to working with itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions to continue bringing experience management into new markets.”

With this partnership, the SAP platinum partner continues to realize its strategic aim to expand successfully into Experience Management. To the same end, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions AG had already acquired a majority stake in Sybit GmbH in Germany in 2018 and in Weaveability Ltd. in the UK in 2019. Both companies are well known in the SAP environment for their outstanding consulting expertise in the area of the customer experience (CX).

Trust into Value – when feedback generates value through Experience Management

Qualtrics” customer experience solution allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention.

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence”s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence”s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer”s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence”s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

Kontakt

itelligence AG

Silvia Dicke

Koenigsbreede 1

33605 Bielefeld

+49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 – 107

anfrage@itelligence.de

https://itelligencegroup.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.