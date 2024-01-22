Secure operating system: Why DENSO-OS offers maximum reliability

Data protection and data security are essential priorities for companies. With its own operating system, DENSO offers maximum reliability in mobile data collection.

Düsseldorf. The topic of cybersecurity plays a major role in numerous industries. The latest Business Tech Priorities Report was recently published by Softcat, an IT infrastructure provider. The annual report shows that the manufacturing sector is prioritizing cybersecurity in 2024, with 56 percent of respondents ranking it as their top focus.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, offers auto-ID solutions and the corresponding hardware, such as mobile computers, handhelds and scanners, to enable secure data capture. Their own operating system DENSO-OS creates maximum reliability and smooth operation. Further information about DENSO WAVE, QR Codes, RFID, auto-ID solutions, handhelds, and scanners can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/.

Stable for decades: DENSO-OS as an operating system

„A DENSO retail customer was recently faced with the challenge of optimizing their processes and wanted to use data collection devices from DENSO. These mobile data capture devices had been used in the company for many years,“ says Thomas Kurpjuweit, Technical Product Engineer at DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

The idea was to add more new devices. However, the customer had had their own software developed and wanted to continue using it with the new devices. Hence, the question was whether new devices equipped with DENSO-OS were compatible and could be used immediately. „The answer was very simple: Yes. Let’s go,“ says Thomas Kurpjuweit, delighted with this success.

The customer was able to use the new data collection devices quickly and easily without the existing application software having to be extensively modified or specially adapted. Among other things, a compatibility mode ensures that the more modern screens are optimally adapted to the former type of display. And what other advantages does DENSO-OS offer?

„DENSO-OS was already the operating system on the very first BHT model that DENSO ever released. At the time, the BHT-1 was large and bulky and it could only display two lines of text. However, it did exactly what users needed: scanning barcodes, storing the data and processing it,“ recalls the DENSO technician. To this day, the operating system is designed particularly to focus on what is important – with added modern options, such as Bluetooth and Wi-fi.

Unlike third-party operating systems or open systems, DENSO-OS is specifically designed to applications related to data capture. This also means that when a user starts a data collection device with DENSO-OS, they can get started straight away. Instead of having to load an operating system and then update the system and applications in the background before it can even start, DENSO-OS and the user programs are ready to be used almost immediately after switching on. Thus, companies can save valuable time with DENSO-OS.

Maximum data security with DENSO-OS

Because of the current importance of the topic of cybersecurity, it should be emphasized that DENSO-OS can ensure the best possible control over what the respective data capture device is doing. Trojans or viruses in particular do not pose any danger, as there is no malware for DENSO-OS and the operating system is therefore practically invulnerable to attack from the outside.

The latest models with DENSO-OS are the handheld terminals BHT-S30 and BHT-S40. The BHT-S30 is the „little sister“ of the BHT-S40 and is particularly suitable for smaller hands that carry out many work processes. The BHT-S40 was developed for rougher work processes in a harsh environment. Both handheld terminals are ideal for use in retail, logistics and warehouse management as well as in production and manufacturing.

Thanks to its ergonomic handle and light weight, the BHT-S30 fits perfectly in one’s hand. This allows users to perform tasks with ease that would otherwise be tedious. The handheld terminal offers a major advantage, especially when it comes to goods and warehouse management: instead of the laborious and slow stop-and-go variant, the BHT-S30 can read several labels one after the other in one fluid movement.

In addition, the scanning engine of the mobile data capture device is so powerful that labels can be read precisely even if they are smeared or bent. The handheld can even read labels that are behind highly reflective surfaces such as metal and glass.

User-friendliness is clearly the top priority with DENSO’s BHT-S40 as well. With its ergonomic handle and a weight of just 260 grams, the handheld terminal allows users to work for long periods of time without getting tired. Like the BHT-S30, the BHT-S40 can capture even the most difficult labels and it speeds up processes.

For both models, DENSO-OS offers another decisive advantage. Since the applications running on it are always designed and programmed precisely for the task they are actually needed for, the device also uses less energy.

„After all, there are no unnecessary background processes or automatic updates running, as DENSO-OS only ever does exactly what the user tells it to do,“ explains Thomas Kurpjuweit. Users of DENSO-OS can therefore work with the handhelds for a comparatively long time without interruptions and without the need for charging. Thanks to DENSO-OS, the data collection devices are energy-saving and sustainable in this regard.

Thomas Kurpjuweit sums up: „For decades, the focus of DENSO-OS was on the tasks that matter: scanning data, processing data, sending data on – all this with the best possible data security. This means employees can concentrate on what is important to them and their company.“ Should there be any problems, users receive support directly from DENSO. For this reason, many customers have been working with DENSO products for several decades.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies‘ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

