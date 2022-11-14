SISEL INT elevates Milo Acosta to Global Sales Director

Sisel International Press Release November 2022

SPRINGVILLE, UT – November 8, 2022 – Sisel International is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Milo Acosta to the new, expanded position of Global Sales Director. Milo has been with Sisel for almost 6 years working directly with the U.S. and Canada markets. Milo has earned a reputation for developing strong, long-lasting relationships with the field in what has proven to be a winning formula for both Distributor and Corporate success, resulting in record sales year after year.

„We are confident that Milo“s strengths will be instrumental in his new international role, overseeing Sisel“s growing global markets“ says Tom Mower Jr., company Co-founder and President. „Milo will be executing the strategic plans needed to achieve continued financial growth, sales targets, and what“s

most important to him-developing long-lasting Distributor and Customer relationships.“ Milo“s aim is that his passion for the Mower Mission-a new awakening in the health and wellness community-will continue to benefit our global Sisel family.

About Sisel International

Sisel stands for Science, Innovation, Success, Energy and Longevity. However, Sisel is more than a name – and more than a company. We“re a community that begins and ends with people who want to share health, wealth, and happiness. Sisel operates in the Americas, Europe, and Japan with innovative products in the health, fitness, personal care, and home care categories.

For more information, visit sisel.net

