SmartTOP additional convertible top control by Mods4cars available for Ferrari F8 Spider

As of now, the SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is also available for the Ferrari F8 Spider. The retrofit convertible module allows for the operation of the convertible top with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – August 26, 2021

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top module for the Ferrari F8 Spider is now available. The latest development by Mods4cars makes every day convertible life easier with its clever additional functions. “In addition to the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider and California, we now also offer a convenient solution for the Ferrari F8 Spider,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible top control is retrofitted to the vehicle. After installation, the convertible top can be opened and closed via the interior button using One-Touch. All that is required is a tap on the interior button. The movement of the top is then carried out automatically.

In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance via the vehicle key. Pressing a combination of buttons on the remote control initiates the tops movement. “Our customers can open their convertible top as they approach their vehicle and start their journey open,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. No change to the vehicle key is required.

In addition to the two main functions, the SmartTOP module provides further features: For example, the position of the windows can be set to be positioned after the movement of the convertible top. Additionally, all windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. If desired, the operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed.

Starting or stopping the engine will not interrupt a running top movement. All functions can be configured according to personal preferences. Thanks to a USB port attached to the SmartTOP module, the module can be connected to the PC/Mac. However, programming can also be done directly in the vehicle.

A plug-and-play adapter is included in the scope of delivery for easy installation. The connection between SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging together. As no cables are cut, dismantling without leaving a trace is possible at any time.

Since 2002, the company Mods4cars manufactures their smart convertible top modules. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen. SmartTOP soft top controls are also offered for the Ferrari models 360 Spider, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider and California.

The comfort control for the Ferrari F8 Spider is available for 339,00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/ojURwhdqHNE

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

