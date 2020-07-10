SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Porsche Carrera Cabriolet now available

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars for the new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (992) is now available. It enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving at slow speeds with just one tap of a button.

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 10, 2020

The manufacturer Mods4cars has launched the SmartTOP convertible top module for the new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (992). The retrofitted convertible top control is now available. “We are pleased to be able to release our SmartTOP convertible top solution for the new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet just in time for the start of convertible season,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The convertible top module is retrofitted into the vehicle and provides clever additional functions that make every day convertible life easier. Among of which, the convertible top can be operated by One-Touch. It is thereby no longer necessary to keep the button pressed during the entire top movement. Instead, a tap of a button is all that is needed and the convertible top is opened or closed automatically.

In addition, the convertible top can also be operated over the vehicles remote control using One-Touch. After entering a short key combination on the remote control, the convertible top opens or closes. SmartTOP customers can also open and close the windows via the vehicle’s remote control. Changing the vehicle’s key is not necessary for this function.

Like every SmartTOP, the convertible top module for the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (992) also offers further useful additional functions. With the latest development by Mods4cars, the wind deflector can be extended comfortably by One-Touch. Furthermore, it can be adjusted as to whether the wind deflector should be set up automatically after opening the convertible top.

On vehicles with a Keyless-Go package, it is possible to open or close the convertible top by touching the driver’s door handle without having to take the key out of your bag. The current running movement of the convertible top is not interrupted by switching off the engine. The module can also be completely deactivated if so required.

A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows for free software updates to be installed and the module to be programmed via PC/MAC. The plug-and-play adapter included in delivery allows for an easy installation. The connection between SmartTOP module and the vehicle’s electronics is established by simply plugging them together. Since no cables have to be cut, a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.

The company Mods4cars offers its SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The Porsche models 996, 997, 991, 981, 718, 987 and Cayman are also supported.

The SmartTOP comfort control for the Porsche Carrera Cabriolet is available for 339.00 Euro + tax.

A Product Video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/b-UN5Cuc8s8

For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

