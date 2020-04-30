SmartTOP module for the new Porsche Carrera Convertible available as of summer 2020

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control system by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, for the new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (992) will be available as of summer 2020.

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 30, 2020

The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has announced the SmartTOP convertible top module for the new Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible (992). The complementary convertible top module will be available as of summer 2020. “We are pleased that the owners of the new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet can start the 2020 season with our SmartTOP module,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible top controls by Mods4cars, provide more comfort with clever functions and also offer numerous additional features. For example, the SmartTOP for the new Porsche Carrera Convertible, makes One-Touch convertible top operation possible. With only one tap on the convertibles top button in the interior, the top can be opened or closed automatically.

In addition, the convertibles top can also be operated via the vehicles remote control using One-Touch. After entering a short key combination on the remote control, the top opens or closes. No change to the vehicles key is required for this function. SmartTOP customers can also open and close the windows via the vehicles remote control.

The latest development by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, will have, among other things, the following additional functions: The wind deflector can be extended comfortably by One-Touch. In addition, it can be programmed as to whether or not the wind deflector is to be set up automatically after opening the convertibles top. On vehicles with a Keyless-Go package it will be possible to open or close the top by touching the drivers’ door handle without having to remove the key from the pocket.

Any current running movement of the convertible top will not be interrupted when switching off the engine. Furthermore, the module can be completely deactivated if required. The SmartTOP convertible top module is equipped with a standard USB port. This enables the configuration of the module on the home PC/Mac as well as the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

Mods4cars has also taken care of easy installation. A specially developed plug-and-play adapter is included in delivery, which ensures for a simple connection between the vehicles electronics and the SmartTOP module.

The company, Mods4cars, already offers its SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The Porsche models 996, 997, 991, 981, 718, 987 and Cayman are already supported.

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

