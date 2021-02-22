Spreading Light with the Holistic Nutrition Living Buddha

Living Buddha® is the first holistic nutrition that can influence your light energy – your vibrational state – and support your consciousness’s evolution.

Soul Light Food’s mission is to awaken and enlighten all humanity to live a happy, healthy, and lightful life. The goal is to raise the consciousness and vibrational state by uplifting the frequency and vibration.

Gloria Kraft is the founder of Soul Light Food® and a “Soul Expert” with over 15 years of intense studies about the soul and holistic nutrition. She is the creator of the holistic nutrition “Living Buddha®.”

With her expertise, she helps people live healthier and happier lives by increasing their vibrational state and consciousness with holistic nutrition.

She came into this career by way of natural progression and her own healing story. Since birth, Gloria learned from her father, who developed sports nutrition and owned a training research company.

Later in her life, she became a media expert and developed burnout due to a hectic time. In this time, she experimented with phytoplankton and healed herself in about three weeks with this unique algae.

The magic happened, and the holistic nutrition Living Buddha® was born!

All living beings on this planet need light to survive.

Humanity is lacking this so much-needed light.

Only 3% of humanity is aware of the amount of light that food can store.

The human biofield is charging with biophotons.

Biophotons are quantum particles of light that transmit energy and information between our cells. This amount of light plays a significant role in your health and consciousness!

Plants use light from the sun (life force energy) in the form of biophotons.

The plant uses this sunlight energy and stores extra light-energy for itself and animals that might eat it later, including humans. But neither animals nor humans get this energy first-hand.

The dilemma is that 90% of the food marketed is devoid of light!

The holistic nutrition Living Buddha® boosts your life force energy and nourishes your soul, heart, mind, and body.

Soul Light Food® is closely working together with the only biophoton sequence analysis laboratory in the world!

The biophoton sequence analysis proved that with 58.719%, the emphasis is on energetic information for the energy sector, followed by 38.612% of the physical sector’s energetic information. The conclusion is that the strength of the “biophoton-effect” is for the energy and body.

Soul Light Foods ingredients for holistic nutrition are ethically sourced and 100% natural and pure for your soul, heart, mind, and body. The holistic nutrition Living Buddha® is 100% vegan, non-GMO, with no chemicals or animal ingredients, and all raw materials are lab tested.

Soul Light Food® uses special violet glass and no plastic to support the Earth because the highest vibration of biophoton energy is in the violet glass.

Soul Light Food® brings back the light with holistic nutrition.

Live a lightful life!

Holistic Nutrition Living Buddha® from Soul Light Food®

