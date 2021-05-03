Sten Dyrmose appointed new Chief Executive Officer at Stibo Group

Sten Dyrmose has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Stibo Group, effective May 3, 2021. Stibo is organized in three independent companies: Stibo Systems (delivers software solutions for master data management), Stibo Complete (develops physical and digital marketing materials), and Stibo DX (delivers software solutions to media and brand publishers) owned by the Stibo Foundation.

Sten Dyrmose has been part of the Stibo Board of Directors since 2018. The 53 year-old Dane brings an impressive track record creating successful growth in international technology companies operating in Americas, Europe and Asia. His resume includes eight years leading divisions of US-based Polycom, CEO of Spectralink, as well as CEO of Danish smart-metering technology company Flonidan, which he managed to grow into a world leader through innovation and international expansion.

“With a background in engineering, and my experience from commercial leadership positions in a variety of global technology companies, I feel ready, privileged and excited about the opportunity to take Stibo to the next level together with its many talented and dedicated employees,” says Sten Dyrmose.

Carsten Knudsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Stibo Group, says: “As we are charting a new strategy for the Stibo Group of companies I”m excited that Sten will lead the group into its next era where we will provide even more innovative solutions and command leadership in the respective industries we are serving.”

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Carsten Knudsen

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Stibo Group

Phone: +45 21 46 42 36

Email: carsten@carstenknudsen.com

Firmenkontakt

Stibo Systems GmbH

Volker Bitzer

Reeperbahn 1

20359 Hamburg

+49 (0) 40 523 89 6217

vobi@stibosystems.com

http://www.stibosystems.de

Pressekontakt

Bamboo Consulting

Anna Berghofer

Eppendorfer Weg 95 a

20259 Hamburg

+49 (0) 40 – 33 46 108-12

ab@bambooconsulting.de

http://www.bambooconsulting.de

Bildquelle: Stibo A/S