Stijn Stevens is the new CTO at meteocontrol

Stijn Stevens presents himself as new CTO of meteocontrol GmbH at the Forum Neue Energiewelt and Intersolar 2021

Augsburg, 20th of September 2021 – With Stijn Stevens, meteocontrol GmbH has filled the position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and opened a new office in Berlin. Since the 1st of July 2021, the native Belgian has been driving the technical development of the company’s monitoring and control systems forward. Combining renewable energy sources and storage technologies in virtual power plants for achieving a maximum performance of mixed plant portfolios is one of the major plans he wants to pursue in future. At the Forum Neue Energiewelt in Berlin and Intersolar 2021 in Munich, booth B5.350, Stijn Stevens will present his visions and meteocontrol’s products and services for the efficient use of renewable energies.

Stijn Stevens studied mechanical engineering and holds a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Leuven. His passion for solar energy and its importance for the energy revolution led him professionally into the PV industry. After working as a system architect and Technical Manager Offgrid & Storage at SMA Solar Technology AG and as CTO of Skytron Energy GmbH, he has many years of experience and extensive knowledge in the field of renewable energies.

Big Data and storage technologies as the key to maximum energy output

As a provider of independent monitoring and control solutions, meteocontrol supervises over 50,000 PV systems worldwide and uses the data obtained intelligently for the further development of its products: Through the targeted use of artificial intelligence (AI), the company acquires statistical knowledge about the characteristics of photovoltaic systems. This knowledge makes it possible to comprehensively modulate the influence of a wide range of factors and to plan ahead. “By that, we are able to advise plant constructors and investors and to support them, especially in the area of repowering and revamping, in order to enhance the performance of existing plants,” explains Stijn Stevens. As an independent service provider, meteocontrol offers a comprehensive range of technical services and intends to further expand this offer in all areas, including storage technologies. Stijn Stevens continues: “It is our goal to combine a wide variety of renewable energy sources in virtual power plants and to maximise the energy yield of assets in mixed plant portfolios.”

meteocontrol with Stijn Stevens at the Forum Neue Energiewelt and at Intersolar

As CTO of meteocontrol, Stijn Stevens will be in the front line at the Forum Neue Energiewelt in Berlin (22-23 September 2021) and is also looking forward to customer dialogue at Intersolar 2021, which will be held as part of The smarter E Europe in Munich (06-08 October 2021). “We have an eye on all the important players on the global market and manage their extensive plant portfolios, whose added value we increase through precisely tailored information. These two events are an important platform and we are looking forward to the personal exchange. We want to make the use of renewable energies even more efficient with innovative products and contribute to the global energy revolution. Our dedicated team at meteocontrol can make a difference with decades of experience on the market,” Stijn Stevens says.

For these exciting future topics, meteocontrol is still looking for reinforcement, both in Augsburg and in Berlin as well as internationally, and offers interesting job opportunities at www.meteocontrol.com/career

About meteocontrol

meteocontrol is a leading global developer and provider of independent monitoring and flexible control systems for photovoltaic portfolios. meteocontrol currently monitors 50,000 PV systems with a total output of 18 GWp. The company’s 40-year-long experience in the solar industry, its internal development work and focus on the future of renewable energies are at the heart of its innovative product developments. The planning and commissioning of professional monitoring and control systems are part of its portfolio, as are yield forecasts, technical due diligence, and energy and weather data management. As a pioneer in solar grid forecasting and feed-in extrapolation, meteocontrol calculates reliable solar power forecasts for Europe’s largest grid operators, and for energy suppliers and system operators worldwide. As part of its consulting services and reports, the company has been involved in projects with a total investment of more than 14 billion euros. meteocontrol is a member of APRD Investment Group (Asia Pacific Resources Development) and is represented by its headquarters in Augsburg, Germany, and numerous sites worldwide. For more information, visit www.meteocontrol.com

