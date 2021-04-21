Structural change at meteocontrol inspires advancing internationalization

Mauricio López: Head of Business Development & International Sales at meteocontrol

Augsburg, April 21, 2021 – meteocontrol GmbH, a global provider of independent monitoring and control systems for photovoltaic plants, has filled the newly created position of Head of Business Development & International Sales with an experienced employee. Mauricio López has been responsible for Business Development & International Sales since April 1, 2021.

Mauricio López has more than ten years of experience in international sales in various sectors of the PV industry. López has been working as Sales Manager at meteocontrol for 3 years and was already responsible for the areas Ibérica & Latin America. With his extensive knowledge, he will continue to drive internationalization in the areas of Business Development & International Sales. The focus is on adapting optimally to the requirements of customers in new markets both in Europe and on all continents. The numerous services and products are to be further adapted to the complex requirements of the various regions in order to provide optimum support for customers and partners.

The creative and communicative 43-year-old social economist is fascinated by the opportunities offered by Business Development & International Sales. His vision is to serve increasingly complex PV projects globally with precise and comprehensive solutions of the highest quality: “The fact that we are one of the world’s leading providers of monitoring and power control solutions, and the great growth that the photovoltaic energy sector is experiencing worldwide, obligates us to develop a structure that meets the needs of our customers. This allows us to offer our customized solutions in the main regions of the world.”

“The existing highly motivated team is doing an excellent job,” emphasizes Mauricio López and sees an optimal basis to continue meeting the growing demands at the highest level in the future. meteocontrol is proud to employ numerous staff members with different areas of expertise as well as with diverse cultural backgrounds. This ensures that customer requirements and needs can be addressed to the best of our ability, both on a personal level and in technical areas. The close cooperation and integration of colleagues in the various subsidiaries worldwide also enables meteocontrol to further develop its values and principles together.

meteocontrol employs 140 people at its Augsburg site, and a total of around 180 worldwide. Chris Liu, Managing Director of meteocontrol, emphasizes: “We are on a growth course and want to fill numerous new positions in a wide variety of areas and with many exciting tasks, for career starters as well as for experienced professionals.” The newly created position is an example of the numerous options that meteocontrol offers for further development in the international field.

About meteocontrol

meteocontrol is a leading global developer and provider of independent monitoring and flexible control systems for photovoltaic portfolios. meteocontrol currently monitors 50,000 PV systems with a total output of 18 GWp. The company’s 40-year-long experience in the solar industry, its internal development work and focus on the future of renewable energies are at the heart of its innovative product developments. The planning and commissioning of professional monitoring and control systems are part of its portfolio, as are yield forecasts, technical due diligence, and energy and weather data management. As a pioneer in solar grid forecasting and feed-in extrapolation, meteocontrol calculates reliable solar power forecasts for Europe’s largest grid operators, and for energy suppliers and system operators worldwide. As part of its consulting services and reports, the company has been involved in projects with a total investment of more than 14 billion euros. meteocontrol is a member of APRD Investment Group (Asia Pacific Resources Development) and is represented by its headquarters in Augsburg, Germany, and numerous sites worldwide. For more information, visit www.meteocontrol.com

