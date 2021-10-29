StudyVent eases the stress of academic writing

German-based company, StudyVent offers students from all over the world, access to its student-focused research platform which promises to be a comprehensive medium for the right guidance for structuring and writing theses and efficiently researching project topics.

The company equally offers a mutual support platform where students can interact with each other, exchange ideas, and encourage one another in their academic pursuits.

Properly completing assignments, research work and other similar tasks occasionally prove difficult, especially for students in institutions of higher learning who often struggle with meeting strict deadlines.

According to a study by Pew Research, the Internet and digital technologies are significantly impacting how students conduct research and complete assignments. In the US, 77% of high school teachers believe that up to 94% of their students equate the word research with Google, making online search engines their first call when in need of new information.

Unfortunately, for college students who require more detailed and comprehensively structured sources of information, simply looking up project titles via online search engines does not make their tasks any easier than sorting through a physical library.

And the various writing solutions, as well as general research platforms, are unable to meet the specific needs of college students who require some guidance and encouragement to solve what might seem to them as the most difficult task yet.

However, StudyVent presents students the opportunity to conveniently find resources and complete projects without having to trade-in quality. The bilingual research site offers all-inclusive online access to a variety of term papers, bachelor theses and master theses, in a user-friendly interface.

The easy-to-navigate web platform functions as a personal intuitive library, letting students easily save time and improve their writing skills. It also allows them to connect with similar like-minded students, network, and share experiences regardless of their location.

Made for students by former students, the StudyVent platform appears to have carefully taken into account the different hardships and difficulties peculiar to students of higher learning.

It doesn’t just offer access to tons of academic research papers across various disciplines, but also the spirit of community and camaraderie students require to encourage them on their journey towards stellar academic success.

StudyVent is pocket-friendly, offering free and premium plans to accommodate students of all financial strengths on a versatile bilingual platform with English and German versions.

To get started and become a global community member of StudyVent, simply visit www.studyvent.com. StudyVent can also be reached on any of their handles on Instagram and Facebook.

StudyVent is global platform for student research papers. By connecting students all over the world, we are helping them to get a starting point for their research projects.

