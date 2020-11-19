Successful start into the virtual DxPx Investor Conference 2020

Europe’s largest investor partnering conference for diagnostics, precision medicine and research tools from Nov. 17th to 21st

DUESSELDOF, Germany – The DxPx 2020 started off really strong with well-known experts participating in interesting discussions in various great panels such as the Corporate Investor Panel. High-caliber speakers like Michael Chan from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Christopher Egerton-Warburton, from Global Health Investment Fund & Lion´s Head GP, Ray Sun from FosunPharma, Kai Joachimsen from Bundesverband der Pharmazeutrischen Industrie e.V., were guided by moderator by Byron Kalogerou from McDermott Will&Emery.

Eight pre-selected, promising and international startups presented their pitches at the DxPx Pitch Award. TestCard – a UK startup that created a delivery mechanism to diagnose conditions immediately in the comfort and convenience of home and pitched by CSO & Co-Founder Andrew Botham – was elected by the experts as “Best DxPx Company 2020”, taking home the prize money.

With more than 400 participants from over 30 countries, day one was already a big success.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the conference was staged virtually for the first time and extended to five days. “The DxPx team has definitely proven that partnering events can be very successful even under the current restrictions. A digital conference that is worth attending. I´m looking forward to networking with other executives in 2021, in person and virtual in the extended format we introduced this year”, says Christoph Brandenberger from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company.

Thyll Dammer, CEO of SLS Partnering GmbH and organizer of the event, explains that this is an important step forward towards hybrid events for the upcoming year. The conference shows yet again the importance of a network platform for startups, companies and investors is. The partnering platform will still be open after the conference and promote networking between companies. Participants will still have access to their Pitchbook account until 3rd December 2020.

Dr. Franzpeter Bracht, CEO at Lindis Blood Care GmbH: “I have been able to establish so many contacts with potential investors in such a short time! Definitely see you again in 2021!”

In case you missed the first day of the conference, you can still join to benefit from one-to-one meetings, virtual panel discussions and the virtual exhibition hall at DxPx.

SLS Partnering GmbH was founded by life science entrepreneurs as an Investment Technology and Partnering Event Company. The company organizes its own international investor fair for partners from the fields of diagnostics, personalized medicine, digital health and research tools. It takes on the existing problems of an increasing number of companies seeking capital and the complicated market for investors and therefore helps to make the partnering process more effective for both sides.

