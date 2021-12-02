Tanvas and Distec to deliver TanvasTouch Surface Haptics in compact industrial HMI solutions

Collaboration brings solid-state, programmable haptic technology to the industrial market

As one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, Distec GmbH partners with Tanvas, Inc., a haptic innovation company, to offer finished industrial touch monitors with software-defined tactile textures and haptic effects on the touch surface.

Previous technologies to implement haptic feedback on touchscreens like electromechanical and vibrotactile haptics are not suitable for IP-rated HMIs because they require movement of the front glass. With TanvasTouch, there are no moving parts. Changes in friction are perceived as fine textures, edges and bumps that can be felt with minimal visual distraction. Furthermore, those software-defined haptics enable an unlimited range of effects that can be felt with the swipe of a finger. The behavior, size and position of the haptic feedback can be customized for the individual use via the provided API.

„We offer industrial touch monitors with dust, water, fire, and impact resistance, but haptic feedback adds a completely new dimension to our devices,“ said Matthias Keller, Managing Director at Distec. „With this technology, we can combine the versatility of displays with the haptic benefits of physical buttons on our monitors. The feature is simple to integrate and does not create any additional complexity to the system. The combination of a slim IP65 front-protected stainless-steel housing and the possibility to display haptic structures on the touchscreen makes the forthcoming devices pioneers in the field of industrial monitors.“

As the industrial application market moves to support lighter, thinner, and more flexible displays, haptic technology must also advance. TanvasTouch enables the use different zones on the same surface and can also work in conjunction with force haptic technology as a way to avoid unwanted operation or action.

„Electroadhesion-based surface haptics do not require any moving parts at all, eliminating issues caused by vibration, air gaps or ceiling limits while expanding both the range of textures and tactile effects possible,“ said Alex Kessler, Head of Business Development, EMEA at Tanvas, Inc. „Working with Distec to broaden access to new technology and modern interfaces, we are proud to offer low and mid-volume purchases that enable any company to create applications to suit their specific needs. TanvasTouch has a broad range of applications beyond industrial including automotive, home automation and any commercial display or smart surface.“

TanvasTouch will be available on Distec“s POS-PRO monitors and panel PCs from February 2022. The line-up starts with the 10.1″ version and will be expanded to all sizes of the PRO Series from 7″ to 15.6″ step by step. Other dimensions are available on a project basis.

More information and data sheet at:

https://www.distec.de/en/products/touch-screens/haptic-touch/

https://tanvas.co/technology

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

Products from Distec are available at:

Europe: Distec GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: Display Technology, Huntingdon

Turkey and Middle East: DATA DISPLAY BLM TEKNOLOJLER LTD Ti., Istanbul

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY

