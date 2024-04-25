tde: Innovative module enables patching with maximum packing density in the rear area

Equal port density in the rear area and in the patch area: tde presents tML Reverse Module

Dortmund/Germany, 25 April 2024. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH is adding a pioneering innovation to the tML system platform: with the new tML Reverse Module, the network specialist is the first manufacturer to offer a module that can be fitted on the platform in two directions. Meaning that patching is now also possible in the rear area. The same number of ports can be integrated at the front and rear with maximum packing density. The module is compatible with all standard connectors, including the new highly compact MDC connector.

Constantly growing data volumes and transfer rates mean ever greater challenges for data centres worldwide. The limited and expensive space in data centres play an important role in this. For many years tde has been making it possible to optimise the use of available space or even reduce space requirements with the help of the tML system platform. The network expert is now presenting the latest addition to the platform: the tML Reverse Module can be fitted in two directions – at the rear as well as in the patch area. „Servers and storage devices have connectors at the rear. It therefore makes sense to move patching to the rear. Thereby the patch cord lengths become shorter and the cable volume enclosed, is reduced. With the new Reverse Module, it is possible to also equip the front side with the orientation to the rear. This gives the user an additional degree of flexibility on site“, says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde.

Reverse Module enables maximum port densities

The module also offers the option of realising the same port density in the rear area as in the patch area. Applications such as Cross Connect, Spine Leaf or even splitter modules are therefore made possible with maximum port density. For example, twelve LC duplex ports can be integrated into one module, both at the front and at the rear. Eight modules on one height unit result in 96 LC duplex ports at the front and rear. With the MDC connector, the packing density can be duplicated again. Good to know: The new MMC connector can also be integrated into the tML Reverse module.

Conclusion: The innovative tML reverse module can be combined in a variety of ways. All standard connectors can now finally be integrated. In addition to the MMC, LC Duplex and MDC, these also include ST, SC Duplex, E2000, MPO, SN and CS.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of three key components: the module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. The heart of the system are the rear MPO/MTP or MMC and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at a time. Depending on module configuration, transmission rates of up to 800 G are currently possible. The fiber optic and TP modules can be used together in a module carrier with high port density.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company’s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Xing.

