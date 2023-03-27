tde tML fibre optic master splice box for data centres, campus cabling, telecom and FttX applications

For up to 288 splices: tML fibre optic splice box offers the industry’s highest packing density in one height unit

Dortmund/Germany, 27. March 2023. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has completely revised the tML master splice box and designed it for an even higher packing density with a compact design and effortless installation: instead of 144 splices in one height unit, 288 splices can now be accommodated. Network technicians can splice these to an indoor or outdoor cable via MPO/MTP pigtails in a space-saving manner, up to 12 times 24. The solution is particularly suitable for application in data centres, telecom or FttX sectors, as well as for campus cabling where either required cable lengths cannot always be determined in advance, or structural conditions do not permit length determination. In combination with the modular cabling systems tML Standard, tML Xtended, tML 24 and MDC or SN modules, companies save valuable space in the rack. The tML fibre optic master splice box can also be used independently of tML system platforms.

Network technicians do not always know what cable length they will need ahead of a project. A reason for this can be structural condition, but also FttX applications where the cabling should be extended as needed to accommodate to the further course of a project. Instead of pre-assembled cables and systems, network technicians need installation-friendly and flexible solutions.

288 splices on one height unit

tde designed the tML master splice box especially for these application scenarios: it is used for simple termination of non-pre-assembled indoor and outdoor cables. The fibre optic cables can be inserted via the removable cable opening with an integrated cable fan-out unit at the rear of the splice box. Using fusion splicing, network technicians can connect the fibre ends with up to 12 times 24 MPO/MTP pigtails and store them in standard splice cassettes. To serve this purpose, tde has designed the master splice box. To speed up and simplify the assembling on site, tde delivers the MTP/MPO pigtails completely pre-installed and prepared. A special feature: In contrast to conventional splice boxes, which can hold a maximum of 96 fibres, the tML fibre optic master splice box offers space for storage of up to 288 fibre optic splices in one height unit, thus enabling the highest packing density in the industry. „Commonly, space available in data centres, but also in FttX installations, is very limited and expensive – it should be used efficiently. The easiest possibility to do so, is with our tML fibre optic master splice box with the highest possible packing density in the industry, in addition to this it also has a very low installation depth,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde.

Even more efficient in combination with tML system platforms

The tML modules can be controlled from the MTP/MPO pigtails. Network technicians can also use the tML fibre optic master splice box independently of the tML system platforms and use it for simple splicing through outdoor cables or from outdoor to indoor cables. „Since outdoor cables are usually not suitable for installation in buildings due to fire protection regulations, network technicians have to terminate the cables coming from outside. To fix this problem, our master splice box should be the first choice,“ says Andre Engel.

Valuable height units can be saved, when the system platforms tML Standard, tML Xtended or tML 24 are combined with MDC or SN modules for high-density applications.

Thanks to its compact dimensions of only one height unit, network technicians can integrate the tML fibre optic master splice box between module racks within the rack. Beneath the drawer a practical overlength tray is situated. As an additional option, tde also supplies a front-mounted patch cable jumper panel.

Practical design

Tde has designed the tML master splice box to be made of galvanized and black-painted sheet steel, it is also extendable and offers the possibility of swivelling. Network technicians can remove the cover for easy installation. The splice box has a low installation depth of 35 cm including cable entry.

The tML – tde Modular Link System

The patented tML modular cabling system consists of three core components: module, trunk cable and module carrier. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany, on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – they enable plug-and-play installation within a very short time. At the heart of the system are the MPO/MTP and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at once. Depending on the module configuration, transmission rates of up to 800 G are currently possible. The fibre optic and TP modules can be combined in a module carrier with very high port density.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company“s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Xing.

