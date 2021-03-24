Teylor Adds Factoring to its Cloud Offering, Teams up with Leading Scandinavian Provider

The project marks another great milestone for Teylor’s SaaS lending product, demonstrating its usability across all forms of SME lending.

With SVEA Finans as its first factoring client, Teylor adds a new type of lender to the growing list of financial institutions that already leverage Teylor’s Software-as-a-Service solutions. Teylor’s success in digitizing factoring processes within only weeks proves that the Teylor Lending Cloud is the ideal solution to digitize and automate all forms of SME lending.

SVEA and Teylor successfully completed the integration of the Teylor Lending Cloud alongside SVEA’s existing IT-systems. The key digitization challenge of most lenders is to digitize their existing systems without interrupting the ongoing lending operation. That’s why the Teylor Lending Cloud consists of separate modules that seamlessly integrate with the lender’s existing infrastructure, instead of completely replacing a running system. Like with its other clients, Teylor could ensure that SVEA could keep using its existing tools while simultaneously benefiting from the advantages of the Teylor Lending Cloud.

Patrick Stäuble, Founder & CEO of Teylor, explains, “Like many of our other clients, SVEA first wanted to start using our Lending Cloud to streamline their customer onboarding and management. It was extremely important to SVEA to continue to have the high quality of data that they have throughout their other systems and to ensure that no data silos are created, which is why the Teylor cloud solution was such a great choice.”

Berna Senci, CEO of SVEA Finans AG, says, “With the Teylor Lending Cloud, we have again improved our infrastructure to ensure that we can keep offering our German-speaking factoring customers the best possible user experience. It was impressive how flexibly Teylor could adapt their Lending Cloud so it fits the needs of an international factoring provider with multiple currencies and cross-border operations. Working with Teylor will undoubtedly help us to foster and grow our leading position in the German, Swiss, and Austrian factoring markets.”

Teylor is the Swiss Fintech that has developed the Teylor lending-platform and the Teylor Lending Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service solution for banks to digitize and automate the entire SME credit cycle. Since its launch in 2018, Teylor has processed loan applications worth several billion euros through its platform and implemented the Teylor Lending Cloud at different German banks. The Zurich-based company was founded in 2018 by Patrick Stäuble.

